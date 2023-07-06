Soorarai Pottru Composer Teases Suriya 43 In His Birthday Wish For Director Sudha Kongara

Sudha Kongara Prasad is a popular Indian film screenwriter and director who celebrated her 52nd birthday today. On the special occasion, several stars from the film fraternity showered wishes on her. Music composer GV Prakash's birthday for Sudha caught the fans attention.

3 things you need to know

Sudha Kongara's next is the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru.

The film will star Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan.

Sudha has also joined forces with Suriya for their yet untitled project.

GV Prakash teases Sudha Kongara's upcoming projects

GV Prakash took to his Twitter handle to drop a birthday wish for filmmaker Sudha Kongara Prasad. In his tweet, he wrote that the world will witness her magic once again in the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru. He also teased that her next Tamil language film with Suriya will be a treat for the viewers.

(GV Prakash has worked with Sudha Kongara in the original Soorarai Pottru and its remake | Image: Twitter)

For the unversed, Sudha Kongara has been working with Akshay Kumar on the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru. The original, which had streamed directly on OTT, starred Suriya as an entrepreuer trying to break it into the aviation industry. GV Prakash will be scoring the music in the Hindi remake of the Tamil original.

Akshay Kumar asks fans to sugest title of Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake

Earlier, Akshay Kumar took to his social media handle to share a glimpse of the muhurat ceremony from the sets of Soorarai Pootru Hindi remake. He was seen with Radhika Madan, his co-star in the film. Following this, several fans suggested naming it Ucchai as the movie is about the inspirational life of a man who founded a low cost airline.