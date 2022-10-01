Suriya Drops Rare Family Pic Decorated By National Awards; Has Note For 'Anbana' Fans

On September 30, Tamil superstar Suriya was honoured for his 2020 film Soorarai Pottru at the 68th National Film Awards. The movie scored five wins, including Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Feature Film. The film also bagged Best Screenplay for Shalini Usha Nair and its helmer Sudha Kongara and Best Music Direction (Background Score), which GV Prakash Kumar received.

A day after winning big at the National Film Awards, the Vikram star dedicated his award to the 'Anbana' fans (Suriya's fans) as he shared a perfect family picture featuring his wife, actor-producer Jyothika, kids and parents, veteran actor Sivakumar and Lakshmi with a sweet note.

Suriya dedicates National Award to his 'Anbana' fans

On Saturday, Suriya headed to his Twitter account and shared a heartwarming post with his Jyothika, who being one of the producers on the film with the former collected the Best Feature Film award for Soorarai Pottru, their kids and parents. The actor shared another pic, featuring him receiving the prestigious award from President Droupadi Murmu. Sharing the pics, he tweeted, "Ever grateful Sudha! Hearty congratulations to all the winners. This one’s for you Anbana fans!! #SooraraiPottru #NationalFilmAwards."

During a conversation with ANI, Suriya revealed how 'grateful' he felt to receive the award for his hit film. He even thanked the government as well as the jury for the same. The actor said, "Huge honour. Truly grateful to the National Film Award jury & government of India. Lots of emotions running in my mind. I've a lot of people to thank." He further thanked Jyothika, stating that she gave her heart to the movie.

He further added that he received the award in the presence of his entire family, including his two kids and parents. "Getting goosebumps. Truly a moment which I'll never forget," said Suriya.

Soorarai Pottru is based on the events from the life of Simplifly Deccan founder G. R. Gopinath as described in his memoir Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey.