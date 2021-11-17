Last Updated:

Suriya Expresses 'heartfelt' Thanks To Fans For 'overwhelming' Support Amid 'Jai Bhim' Row

Amidst the ongoing controversy on 'Jai Bhim', actor Suriya took to his official Twitter handle to address the fans who showed love and support for the film.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
Suriya

IMAGE: Instagram/ActorSuriya


Actor Suriya's latest legal drama film Jai Bhim stirred up major controversies after hurting the sentiments of Pattali Makkal Katchi members for allegedly defaming the Vanniyar community. One of the scenes from the film where actor Prakash Raj slaps a man for speaking Hindi was also responsible for starting a huge debate online. Despite these setbacks faced by the makers and the actor, the movie still managed to become the first Indian film to achieve a score of 9.6/10 on IMDb.

Actor Suriya has also replied to the people accusing him of defaming a particular community after which he received overwhelming support from his fans. It was not long before #WeStandWithSuriya appeared on the trending topic list on the microblogging site. Looking at the same, the actor has now come out with a thank you note addressed to his fans.

Suriya thanks his fans for praising and supporting Jai Bhim

Taking to his Twitter handle on Wednesday, November 17, the 46-year-old actor tweeted a heartfelt note for his fans and netizens who stood by him and the Jai Bhim team. Admitting that he has never witnessed a response on such a huge scale before, the actor wrote, ''Dear all, this love for #Jaibhim is overwhelming. I’ve never witnessed this before! Can’t express in words how thankful I am for the trust & reassurance you all have given us. Heartfelt thanks for standing by us''.

READ | 'Jai Bhim' controversy: Actor Suriya gives befitting reply to PMK's Anbumani Ramadoss

In recent news, the controversy stirred by the South Indian actor's latest film has led to the security being beefed up outside the actor’s house in Chennai. According to reports from local news outlets, the measures are taken owing to the ongoing hate crusade conducted by the Vanniyar Sangam.

READ | 'Jai Bhim' row: Vanniyar Sangam sends legal notice to Suriya, demands ₹5 cr & apology

More on Jai Bhim

Released on November 2, the Suirya starrer legal drama titled Jai Bhim followed the story of a tribal couple - Senggeni and Rajakannu - and the injustice that the wife has to face when the husband goes missing from the police custody after being arrested on false allegations. The wife seeks help from lawyer Chandru who swears to bring justice to the duo. 

READ | 'Jai Bhim' Controversy: Siddharth comes out in support of Suriya and the makers of film

The movie is based on real-life events. It is back by Suriya's production firm, 2D Entertainment. It also featured Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Rajisha Vijayan, and Lijo Mol Jose in pivotal roles. The film premiered in India and across 240 countries on November 2 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. 

READ | 'Jai Bhim' controversy: Suriya's T Nagar house in Chennai gets special police protection

IMAGE: Instagram/@ActorSuriya

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Suriya, Jai Bhim, Tamil actor
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com