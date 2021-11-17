'Jai Bhim' Controversy: Siddharth Comes Out In Support Of Suriya And The Makers Of Film

The recently released Tamil blockbuster Jai Bhim featuring South star Suriya was having a great run until it got surrounded by controversies. The film, which released on Amazon Prime Video on November 2, 2021, is being widely opposed by Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) members for allegedly defaming the Vanniyar community. Despite receiving some amazing reviews, the controversy gained pace and also led to Suriya receiving life threats. The South film industry and Suriya's fans have come up in Suriya and Jai Bhim team's support. Actor Siddarth also recently came forward in Suriya and the team's support.

Taking to his Twitter handle, South actor Siddharth recently took a stand for Suriya. The actor wrote, "We stood with Kamal Haasan. We stood with Vijay. We stand with Suriya." He further mentioned what "We" represents and slammed those sending life threats to Suriya. He wrote, "'We' represents anyone who believes it is cowardice to threaten an artist or the exhibition of an artistic creation over differences of opinion or personal animosity.". "I stand with the makers of Jai Bhim", added Siddharth.

What is the Jai Bhim controversy?

Jai Bhim created a massive buzz on the internet ever since it was released. It is currently the highest rated movie on IMDb with a score of 9.6 on 10. It has also become the first Indian movie to achieve such a score. However, the controversy has refrained the film's team from celebrating the success and even has led to the lead actor getting police protection.

The Jai Bhim controversy took an extensive leap when a group of Pattali Makkal Katchi members stopped Suriya's 2007 film Vel's screening at a theatre in Mayiladuthurai. As per several reports, the members stormed into the theatre manager's room and made him stop the screening. PMK's Mayiladuthurai district secretary Pannerselvam issued a statement, in which he threatened the actor to stop all the movies featuring him. He even announced a reward of Rs 1 Lakh to anyone who assaults Suriya when he visits the district. The State President Vanniyar Sangam also sent a legal notice to the filmmakers and streaming giant Amazon Prime Video, seeking an apology and demanding the removal of scenes that allegedly defamed the Vanniyar community.

