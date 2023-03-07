Suriya Provides Financial Support To Pithamagan Producer VA Durai For Medical Treatment

Pithamagan producer VA Durai is seeking help for his medical treatment. His friend shared a video mentioning that it would be great if someone could help the Gajendra producer in these difficult times. Now, South Superstar Suriya came out in support of the producer and provided him with financial help.

Reportedly, Suriya donated Rs 2 lakh for Durai's initial treatment. Former MLA and actor-producer Karunas reportedly handed over Rs. 50,000 to the producer. As per the reports, he called up one of the caretakers of Durai soon after he heard about his health condition.

Why is VA Durai seeking financial help?

VA Durai is seeking help for his medical treatment. The producer is suffering from diabetes and is unable to walk due to its severe complications.

Durai's living conditions have become bad and his livelihood is heavily affected. In a video shared by his friend, the Lootu producer said that he has become a refugee as he is staying in his friend's house in Saligramam.

He revealed that he has no one to take care of him. Moreover, the Tamil film producer shared that he has developed sores in his leg due to acute diabetes and is not in a position to afford treatment at the hospital.

In the video, he said, "I have been facing quite a bit of problems because of my legs. I cannot walk. I don’t have any other health issues. My financial status is depleted and my livelihood is difficult. I appeal to one and all to help me.”

Take a look at the video:

Producer V A Durai, who produced the cult classic #Pithamagan featuring @chiyaan and @Suriya_offl in the lead, has now appealed for financial assistance to meet medical expenses. pic.twitter.com/NfaQWXjaW5 — Cineobserver (@cineobserver) March 6, 2023

Durai was previously treated at the Sri Ramachandra Hospital before being shifted to Vijaya Hospital in Vadapalani, Chennai. However, he came back home since he can't afford treatment.

