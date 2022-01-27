Suriya Reacts To 'Jai Bhim' Featuring On Oscar's Page & Entering Best Feature Film's List

India has been sending films to Oscars in the Best Foreign Picture category for years, but only a few have been able to make it to the main nominations of the Academy Awards. This time, Tamil film Jai Bhim and Malayalam film Marakkar: Lions of the Arabian Sea have been named in the list of 276 films as a part of the shortlist. The two films were named along with international films like Dune, The Power of the Dog, Tick, Tick... Boom!, West Side Story and more.

Jai Bhim, which is inspired by true events of the tribal community, has been featured in the official YouTube channel of the Academy Awards. With this, the Suriya starrer becomes the first Tamil film to receive such a huge honour from the Oscars. In a recent interview with Variety, Suriya opened up about the love and appreciation his film has been garnering since its release.

Surya reacts to Jai Bhim's Oscar nomination

As Jai Bhim has been featured in the official YouTube channel of Oscars, Suriya said that the film deserves global attention and love. Not only this, the actor along with his wife have been selected as one of the nominees for the Global Community Oscars as well.

Apart from its success on Amazon Prime Video where it premiered, Jai Bhim boasts of an impressive 9.3 rating on the rating platform IMDb. It is a part of the platform's top 250 films and is among the handful few Indian movies to make it to the list. The film revolves around the story of a tribal woman searching for her husband after he goes missing from police custody and a lawyer coming to help out to find the truth, as caste-based issues come into the picture.

Marakkar: Lions of the Arabian Sea also gets Oscar nomination

Jai Bhim is sharing its space at the Oscars with Marakkar: Lions of the Arabian Sea. This Indian historical action-drama movie has been directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Antony Perumbavoor through Aashirvad Cinemas.

The film stars Mohanlal in the lead role and Arjun, Suniel Shetty, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Nedumudi Venu, Siddique, Mukesh and Pranav Mohanlal in supporting roles. Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea was also honoured with the National Award for Best Film last year.

(Image: @jaibhimmovie/Instagram)