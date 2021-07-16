Suriya Shares First Look Of His Movie 'Vaadi Vaasal; Movie To Be Helmed By Vetri Maaran

South Indian actor Suriya unveiled the first look of his much-anticipated movie Vaadi Vaasal. The movie will mark Suriya's maiden collaboration with director Vetri Maaran. The film is based on writer C.S. Chellappa’s novel of the same name. Suriya will play the lead role of a popular bull-tamer in the movie.

Suriya shares first look of Vaadi Vaasal

Taking to his Instagram the actor shared a poster of his upcoming movie and wrote "Thank you for all your love #Vaadi Vaasal Title Look." Vaadi Vaasal will revolve around Tamil Nadu’s ancient bull-taming sport, Jallikattu. The movie will be director Vetri Maaran's second such film to include a sport involving animals. His award-winning film Aadukalam explored the long legacy and culture of rooster fights in Tamil Nadu.

Producer Kalaipuli S Thanu also shared the first look of the movie and wrote "A symbol that signifies our History and Bravery, I am extremely delighted and proud to present the Title look of #VaadiVaasal."

A symbol that signifies our History and Bravery, I am extremely delighted and proud to present the Title look of #VaadiVaasal @Suriya_offl @VetriMaaran @gvprakash #VaadiVaasalTitleLook pic.twitter.com/BNDob3Shsv — Kalaippuli S Thanu (@theVcreations) July 16, 2021

Suriya in Soorarai Pottru

Suriya was recently seen on screen in the drama film Soorarai Pottru, the actor along with acting also produced the movie. The movie also featured Paresh Rawal, Aparna Balamurali, Urvashi, Mohan Babu, and Karunas amongst others in supporting roles. The film was partly inspired by events from the life of Simplifly Deccan founder G. R. Gopinath. The movie received widespread critical acclaim and was selected as one among ten Indian films to be screened under the Best Foreign Film category at the 78th Golden Globe Awards.

The film was made available for screening at the 93rd Academy Awards but was not nominated. The film also entered the Panorama Section of the Shanghai International Film Festival. Soorarai Pottru is currently the third highest-rated film on IMDb and has a rating of 9.1, only behind The Shawshank Redemption (1994) and The Godfather (1972). The film is set to be remade in Hindi by Sudha Kongara.Meanwhile, Suriya will be seen in anthology web series created by Mani Ratnam, titled Navarasa. The series features nine stand-alone episodes based on the Indian concept of the Navarasas. The series will also feature stars like Siddharth, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Vijay Sethupathi, Prakash Raj amongst others.

Image: Suriya's Instagram

