Suriya Shares Views On Collecting Best Actor National Award For 'Soorarai Pottru'; WATCH

Suriya, who recently bagged the National Film Award for Best Actor, revealed he felt grateful and thanked the team of his 2020 film Soorarai Pottru.

Suriya

The 2020 film Soorarai Pottru was surely one of the biggest winners at the 68th National Film Awards as the Suriya-starrer scored a total of five wins. After facing COVID-19 pandemic-related issues, the National Film Awards, which took place at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on September 30, felicitated the movies of 2020. Soon after the Award ceremony, Suriya, who bagged the Best Actor award, revealed he felt grateful and thanked the team of Soorarai Pottru.

Suriya received the Best Actor Award for his portrayal of Maara in Soorarai Pottru. The film won three out of the four major categories, including Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Feature Film. Apart from these, the movie also won Best Screenplay for Shalini Usha Nair and its helmer Sudha Kongara Prasad and Best Music Direction (Background Score), which was received by GV Prakash Kumar. 

Suriya feels grateful after his big win at National Film Awards

During a conversation with ANI, Suriya revealed how he felt grateful to receive the award and thanked the government as well as the jury. The actor said, "Huge honour. Truly grateful to the National Film Award jury & government of India. Lots of emotions running in my mind. I've a lot of people to thank."

He continued and thanked the film's director Sudha Kongara for dealing with the pandemic and releasing the film, which gave a lot of hope to people. The Jai Bhim star further revealed that the latter had worked on the film for a decade. The actor said he waited for years to bag the Best Feature Film award and said he is "truly grateful."

Suriya further thanked his actor-producer wife, Jyothika, and mentioned that the latter gave her heart to the movie. He added that he received the award in the presence of his entire family, including his two kids and parents. The actor further said, "Getting goosebumps. Truly a moment which I'll never forget."

Soorarai Pottru is closely based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath, Air Deccan founder. 

