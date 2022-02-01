Suriya Starrer 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan' Theatrical Release Date Revealed; New Poster Out

After much speculations about whether the film will get an OTT release or in theatres, the filmmakers of Suriya starrer Etharkkum Thunindhavan have taken to their verified Twitter handle and made an official announcement about the release of the film. They shared that the film will be hitting the big screens on March 10. Check out the details.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan release date announced

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the filmmakers of Etharkkum Thunindhavan dropped a new poster featuring Suriya. As for the caption, they wrote, "#EtharkkumThunindhavan is releasing on March 10th, 2022! See you soon in theatres! @Suriya_offl @pandiraj_dir #Sathyaraj @immancomposer @RathnaveluDop @priyankaamohan @sooriofficial #ETfromMarch10 #ET."

Touted to be an action thriller drama, Etharkkum Thunindhavan is helmed by Pandiraj. Recently, the makers unveiled a brand new poster from the film. The poster features Suriya in an intense look, and he can be seen posing in front of a jeep. The actor is also seen holding a sword as he looks directly into the lens.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan has been penned and directed by Pandiraj and it is backed by Sun Pictures. Besides Suriya, the film also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan as the female lead. Apart from these two, the film also features Vinay Rai, Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, Soori, and MS Bhaskar in supporting roles. The cinematography for the film has been taken care of by R Rathnavelu, while the background score for the film has been composed by D Imman. The makers have already released some catchy songs from the film including Vaada Thambi and Ullam Urugudhaiya. All these songs have been well received by the fans.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Suriya recently announced that he will be teaming up with Annaatthe director Siva, and Soorarai Pottru helmer Sudha Kongara for their upcoming projects. However, an official announcement regarding the films is expected to be made soon. The actor will also make a cameo appearance in R Madhavan-led film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. He will be playing himself in the Tamil version of the film.

Furthermore, Suriya starrer Jai Bhim released last year on Amazon Prime Video and received widespread critical acclaim and was praised for highlighting the issues of the Tribal community of Tamil Nadu. Jai Bhim is based on a true incident in 1993, which involves a case fought by Justice K Chandru, it follows Senggeni and Rajakannu, a couple from the Irular tribe.