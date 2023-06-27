Suriya Starrer Kanguva Is Inspired By This SS Rajamouli Film

Tamil actor Suriya is currently busy with the shoot of his upcoming multilingual film Kanguva. In a recent interview, producer Dhananjayan shared some intriguing details about the project, which generated excitement among the fans. The film has special SS Rajamouli and Ram Charan connections to it as well. Find out.

3 things you need to know

Kanguva is Suriya's most expensive venture till now. It will get a pan-Indian release.

The film is directed by Siruthai Siva and will have a period setting.

Disha Patani features in it as the female lead.

Kanguva is inspired by Magadheera?

Film producer Dhananjayan drew parallels between Magadheera (2009) and Kanguva while assuring that the latter would offer a more simplistic approach to storytelling. For the uninitiated, the Suriya-starrer revolves around the concept of connection between the past and present lives.

He stated that the viewers will discover the nature of this connection as the storyline progresses, adding that the film will promise an emotionally charged experience.

(Kanguva and Magadheera posters | Image: Twitter)

He further emphasised that Kanguva would be a film brimming with emotions and will captivate the audiences with its powerful narrative. He also hinted at the potential for a sequel, hinting at a deeper exploration of the film's world. With this revelation, fans began anticipating an immersive cinematic journey that leaves room for further storytelling.

"Most of us would have watched Magadheera. The storyline of Kanguva is based on what if there is a connection between the past and present life," he said.

Suriya's multi-faceted role in Kanguva

Kanguva marks Suriya's 42nd film in a leading role. In it, he will reportedly portray five distinct characters simultaneously. This will add an extra layer of intrigue to the narrative. Furthermore, Disha Patani will make her Tamil debut opposite Suriya in the film. It is scheduled to release in 2024 in 3D and 2D formats.

A few days ago, BS Avinash, who is reportedly part of the film, shared his preparation for an upcoming project. Though not explicitly mentioning Kanguva, fans connected the dots and flooded the comments section with excited reactions.