BS Avinash To Join Suriya For Kanguva? KGF Actor Shares Telltale Post

KGF star BS Avinash is all set to star in the Tamil film Kanguva. The film also features actor Suriya in a lead role. The KGF actor has been called on board to play the role of antagonist.

Kanguva has been in production since 2019.

has been in production since 2019. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres in 2024 in 3D and 2D formats.

The film is set to release in ten languages.

BS Avinash to play antagonist to Suriya

In an Instagram post made on June 21, actor BS Avinash shares a series of photos and videos of himself. In the post, he shared that he is currently going through ‘free-floating anxiety.’ Without mentioning the name of the film, he announced that he will begin the shoot of a new movie soon.

(Photo shared by BS Avinash in a new post. The actor announced the news of himbeing a part of the Suirya starter. | Image: BS Avinash/Instagram)

In the series of photos, the actor donned a white T-shirt and black shorts. He also shared a short video of himself during a workout. As soon as he posted the pictures, fans and followers of the actor took to the comment section to mention Kanguva.

Kanguva feautres Suriya in five roles

Kanguva is Suriya’s 42nd movie in the lead role. The movie was announced in April 2019. The film will see Suriya play five different roles simultaneously. Disha Patani, who will be making her Tamil debut, also features in the movie. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres in 2024 in 3D and 2D formats.

(Kanguva movie poster. The movie is scheduled to release in 10 languages. | Image: BS Avinash/Instagram)

The movie is directed by Siva who is known for his films like Veeram, Vedalam, Viswasam, Vivegam and Annaatthe. The film is slated to be a period-action drama. UV Creations and Studio Greens will be bankrolling the movie.