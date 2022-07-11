Suriya Unveils Intense First Look Of 'Vanangaan' On Director Bala's Birthday; See Here

Popular actor Suriya was recently the talk of the town after his upcoming film Suriya41 went on floors, and fans could not wait to see what the actor had in store for them. The actor has now taken to his Twitter account on the occasion of the film's director, Bala's birthday to share the first look from the film.

He also shared that the film has been titled Vanangaan and fans expressed their excitement about the same online.

Suriya41 first look

The actor headed to his Twitter account on Monday and shared some exciting news with his fans about his upcoming film. On the occasion of the director of the film's birthday, the actor unveiled his first look from the upcoming movie now titled Vanangaan. The poster with Suriya's first look from Vanangaan saw him giving an intense look as he wore a vest. Only half of his face could be seen through a torn cloth as he flaunted his beard and moustache.

The caption of his post, translated into English, read, "Great to be reunited with you..! Happy birthday, brother...!"

Have a look at Suriya's first look from Vanangaan here:

The Jai Bhim actor announced his involvement in the project in March 2022 as he broke the news of his collaboration with Bala. He mentioned he had been waiting for 18 years to get the opportunity to work with the well-renowned director and asked fans for their blessings.

The makers of the film earlier announced that Krithi Shetty will be seen playing the female lead in the movie and fans' excitement knew no bounds. The makers shared the news on social media as they wrote, "We are happy to welcome the gorgeous and talented @IamKrithiShetty onboard #Suriya41."

Image: Instagram/@actorsuriya