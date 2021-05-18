Suriya's 'Soorarai Pottru' Selected For 24th Shanghai International Film Festival

Kollywood superstar Suriya's 2020 release, Soorarai Pottru has added yet another feather in its cap. The highly-lauded Tamil drama has been selected under the "Panorama" section of the 24th Shanghai International Film Festival. One of the co-producers at 2D Entertainments, Rajsekar Pandian recently broke the news to fans on Twitter.

Soorarai Pottru makes an official entry to Shanghai International Film Festival 2021

Ever since its direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video, owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Suriya-starrer Soorarai Pottru has been attaining several milestones, one after the other. After becoming the third film in IMDb's list of Top 1000 Movies with an astonishing rating of 9.1/10, the Sudha Kongara directorial has now made its way to the Shanghai International Film Festival 2021. 2D Entertainment's Rajsekar took to Twitter and announced the same by tweeting, "Happy that #SooraraiPottru #PraiseTheBrave enters Panorama Section of Shanghai International Film Festival 2021."

Take a look:

However, Soorarai Pottru is not the only film that made it to the Panorama section of the 24th Shanghai International Film Festival this year. It has been joined by director Biswajit Bora's Assamese film God on the Balcony and filmmaker Jeo Baby's Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen. The Shanghai International Film Festival 2021 is slated to be held from June 12 - June 20, 2021.

Previously, the Soorarai Pottru rating on IMDb had made headlines as it joined the likes of Hollywood's cult classics The Shawshank Redemption and The Godfather to become the top third film on their 'Top 1000 Movies' list. Ahead of that, the Kollywood film was enlisted as one of the 366 films to be nominated under the category of "Best Picture" at the Academy Awards 2021.

About Soorarai Pottru

Bankrolled by Suriya himself, alongside Guneet Monga, under the banners 2D Entertainments and Sikhya Entertainment, the movie premiered on Amazon Prime Video on November 12, 2020, on the occasion of Diwali. Alongside Suriya, the Soorarai Pottru cast was also headlined by Paresh Rawal, Aparna Balamurali, Urvashi, Mohan Babu, Vivek Prasanna, Krishna Kumar and Karunas among many others. Inspired by the life of Indian entrepreneur GR Gopinath, who is the founder of the airline Air Deccan, Soorarai Pottru review has been majorly positive by critics and audience alike.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM SOORARAI POTTRU'S TRAILER

