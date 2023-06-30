Sweet Kaaram Coffee Trailer: Women From Three Generations Embark On A Road Trip

Sweet Kaaram Coffee is an upcoming Tamil language original series to premiere on OTT. The show will feature Lakshmi, Madhoo, and Santhy in prominent roles. This Tamil series will follow the lives of three women from different generations who embark on an unforgettable journey.

3 things you need to know

Sweet Kaaram Coffee will release on Amazon Prime Video on July 6.

The trailer of the web series was unveiled on June 30.

The show will comprise of eight episodes.

Trailer of Sweet Kaaram Coffee is out

The over two-minute-long trailer showcased how three women from the same family embark on an impulsive road trip to take a break from their lives. The women do so to unburden themselves from the expectations laden on them and discover the zest of their life. During their trip, the three ladies rekindle their lost love for life.

join the incredible journey of three generations as they embark on an epic road trip with unexpected twists and turns 🚙✨



trailer out now!



watch #SweetKaaramCoffee on Prime Video, July 6 — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) June 30, 2023

The official synopsis of the show read, "The series encapsulates an unforgettable journey of three women from different generations rekindling their love for life, and discovering the sweet-and-fulfilling scent of self-reliance and self-discovery." The series will be released with dubs in multiple languages including Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. The show has been created by Reshma Ghatala.

Storyline of the show

These women, each representing a distinct stage of life, have likely dedicated a significant portion of their time to caring for their families, spouses, or dependents. However, due to exceptional circumstances, they find themselves in a rare situation where they must prioritize their own needs and desires over the responsibilities that tie them to others. As fate brings them together under one roof, they are granted an opportunity to reevaluate their individual identities and reclaim a sense of self.