Tamil Series Sweet Kaaram Coffee To Stream On OTT Platform From This Date

Tamil Original series Sweet Kaaram Coffee was announced by Prime Video on Tuesday. The show features Madhoo, Lakshmi, and Santhy in major roles. The web series will follow the lives of three women from different generations.

3 things you need to know

Sweet Kaaram Coffee will have a total of eight episodes.

The show is created by Reshma Ghatala.

Apart from Tamil, the series will also be available in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Sweet Kaaram Coffee to release on July 6

Sweet Kaaram Coffee will make its debut on Prime Video on July 6. The show revolves around three women from different generations, who find themselves living together in a shared home in an uncommon situation. They are compelled by this exceptional circumstance to make a rare decision to put their own needs and wants ahead of the ties that bind them to others.

These ladies, who each represent a distinct period of life, have probably devoted a sizable amount of their lives to taking care of their families, spouses, or dependents. However, their lives coming together under one roof gives them the chance to reassess their unique identities and rediscover a sense of self.

(Santhy Balachandran as Niveditha in Sweet Kaaram Coffee)

"It is a heartwarming story of three women"

Aparna Purohit, head of content, Prime Video India, said the streaming service is committed to be the home for women-led creators, artists, and narratives, while simultaneously catering to all its customers, with a variety of content options, across genres, languages, and geographies.

“Sweet Kaaram Coffee is our first family-audience-focused Tamil Original series, and it accentuates our regional content slate even further. It is a heartwarming story of three women from different generations, who break convention to embark on a journey that empowers them to rediscover themselves, realize their worth, and rejuvenate the zest for living life on their own terms,” she added.

(Poster of Sweet Kaaram Coffee | Image: Prime Video/Instagram)

Ghatala describe the show as a “fresh, lighthearted, urban family drama.” Sweet Kaaram Coffee is directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Krishna Marimuthu and Swathi Raghuraaman. Apart from the main leads, the star cast of the show includes Vamsi Krishna and Babu in supporting roles. It is produced by Lion Tooth Studios.

(With inputs from PTI)