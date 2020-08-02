Did You Know Swwapnil Joshi Made His Acting Debut At The Age Of 9? Read More Trivia Here

Swwapnil Joshi is a very well-known name in the Hindi and Marathi entertainment industry. He made his acting debut with Ramanand Sagar’s Uttar Ramayan. The actor has been a part of some very successful television shows and movies. Swwapnil has also been a part of many Hindi reality television shows like Comedy Circus and Papad Pol – Shahabuddin Rathod Ki Rangeen Duniya. He even owns a wrestling team named Vidarbhache Wagh in Zee Maharashtra Kusti Dangal. Over the years, he has successfully created a huge fan base for himself. Here are some of the lesser-known facts about Swwapnil Joshi. Read ahead to know-

Swwapnil Joshi’s lesser-known facts

Swwapnil Joshi was born and brought up in Mumbai.

The actor completed his education from Byromji Jijabai school that is located in Charni road.

He started his acting career at a very young age of nine years old as a child artist in Ramanand Sagar’s Uttar Ramayana. In the show, Swwapil Joshi played the character of young Kusha.

Apart from working in Marathi television daily soaps and movies, the actor has also gained a lot of popularity with his talent in Hindi daily soaps.

Swwapnil Joshi has appeared in Hindi television daily soaps such as Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Hare Kkaanch Ki Choodiyaan, Hudd Kar Di, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, etc.

Swwapnil Joshi loves to travel. He makes sure to take trips and travel to new places and experience new things, very often.

The actor is also very passionate about fitness. He likes to stay fit and is often spotted giving fitness advise and sharing some fitness tips too.

Swwapnil Joshi is also very spiritual by nature. He likes to practise yoga regularly and makes sure to keep close to nature.

Swwapnil Joshi has been married twice. Coincidentally, both his wives are dentists by profession. Swwapnil got married for the first time in 2005 but the marriage was very short-lived as the couple got divorced in 2009. Swwapnil Joshi got married for the second time in 2011 to a girl named Leena Aradhye. The two are proud parents of two children.

