Did You Know Swwapnil Joshi Made His Acting Debut At The Age Of 9? Read More Trivia Here

Swwapnil Joshi is a very well-known name in the Hindi and Marathi entertainment industry. He made his acting debut with Ramanand Sagar’s Uttar Ramayan. The actor has been a part of some very successful television shows and movies. Swwapnil has also been a part of many Hindi reality television shows like Comedy Circus and Papad Pol – Shahabuddin Rathod Ki Rangeen Duniya. He even owns a wrestling team named Vidarbhache Wagh in Zee Maharashtra Kusti Dangal. Over the years, he has successfully created a huge fan base for himself. Here are some of the lesser-known facts about Swwapnil Joshi. Read ahead to know-
Also Read | Housefull 4 Is Rana Dagubatti's First Comedy Film In Bollywood
Swwapnil Joshi’s lesser-known facts
- Swwapnil Joshi was born and brought up in Mumbai.
- The actor completed his education from Byromji Jijabai school that is located in Charni road.
- He started his acting career at a very young age of nine years old as a child artist in Ramanand Sagar’s Uttar Ramayana. In the show, Swwapil Joshi played the character of young Kusha.
Also Read | Rafael Nadal Interacts With Fans On Instagram After US Open Win
- Apart from working in Marathi television daily soaps and movies, the actor has also gained a lot of popularity with his talent in Hindi daily soaps.
- Swwapnil Joshi has appeared in Hindi television daily soaps such as Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Hare Kkaanch Ki Choodiyaan, Hudd Kar Di, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, etc.
- Swwapnil Joshi loves to travel. He makes sure to take trips and travel to new places and experience new things, very often.
- The actor is also very passionate about fitness. He likes to stay fit and is often spotted giving fitness advise and sharing some fitness tips too.
Also Read | "Salman Khan Has A Bad Habit," Says Director Ali Abbas Zafar
- Swwapnil Joshi is also very spiritual by nature. He likes to practise yoga regularly and makes sure to keep close to nature.
- Swwapnil Joshi has been married twice. Coincidentally, both his wives are dentists by profession. Swwapnil got married for the first time in 2005 but the marriage was very short-lived as the couple got divorced in 2009. Swwapnil Joshi got married for the second time in 2011 to a girl named Leena Aradhye. The two are proud parents of two children.
Also Read | Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship Release Date And First Look Out Now
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.