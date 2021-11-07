Taapsee Pannu Announces Wrap Of Her Upcoming Telugu Movie 'Mishan Impossible'

Taapsee Pannu will soon be seen in the Telugu movie Mishan Impossible directed by Swaroop RSJ. The movie will mark the actor's return to the Telugu film industry after two years, her last Telugu film was the 2019 psychological thriller movie Game Over. Taapsee recently took to her Instagram and announced that she had wrapped the shoot of her movie Mishan Impossible.

Taapsee Pannu wraps the shoot of Mishan Impossible

Taapsee Pannu took to her Instagram and announced that she had wrapped the shoot of her upcoming Telugu movie Mishan Impossible. Pannu wrote, "Some films are made with mind and done with heart.... this one has all hearts ...Wrapped up #Mishan Impossible with these little firey superstars." The actor also shared pictures with her child co-stars and the director of the movie Swaroop RSJ.

Taapsee Pannu's upcoming film Rashmi Rocket

Meanwhile, Taapsee was recently seen in the movie sports drama Rashmi Rocket where she played the role of Rashmi Virah Chibber, an Indian track and field athlete from Kutch. The character is based on several Indian sportswomen who were subject to gender testing due to being diagnosed with hyperandrogenism. The movie generally received positive reviews from critics. Pannu took to her Instagram and thanked fans for the overwhelming response towards her movie.

She shared a picture of herself and wrote, "Been just like this… smiling away reading all your beautiful messages since the film dropped on @zee5A heartfelt thank you to you all for recognising our efforts. We always wished this film travels to each n every corner of this country and something children can watch with their families because of the larger issue at heart. I’m glad we all connected via Rashmi. Keep the love coming, it becomes a source of motivation to keep pushing the boundaries.

#RashmiRocket now on your screens."

The actor will next be seen in the movie Looop Lapeta and also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin in the lead role. The film is the official Hindi remake of the critically acclaimed German film Run Lola Run. She will next be seen in the horror-thriller film Blurr, it is the official Hindi remake of the Spanish film Julia's Eyes. Pannu will also be producing the movie.

Image: Instagram/@taapsee