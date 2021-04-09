Tamannaah Bhatia Achieves A Special Feat With A Huge 70-feet Cut-out In Hyderabad

Tamannaah Bhatia is currently in Hyderabad, where she is promoting her recently released web series 11th Hour, which came out on April 9, 2021. The actor was seen with her huge 70 feet cut-out that is installed in the city and is the first female actor to get one. Scroll down to have a look at the clip of the actor standing with the cut-out.

Tamannaah Bhatia spotted with her 70 feet cut out at Hyderabad

The actor was recently captured by paparazzi in Hyderabad city, as she posed with a 70 feet tall cut out of her. The poster is of Tamannaah’s character Aratrika Reddy, which she plays in her recent web series 11th Hour that has released just a day ago on April 9, 2020, on the streaming platform Aha video, and is claimed to be “The Biggest Ever Telugu Web Series". The paparazzi video was shared by Manav Manglani in an Instagram post just a while ago, which also mentioned that Bhatia is the first-ever Tollywood female star to get such a huge cut-out of herself.

The pap account wrote, “#TamannaahBhatia papped with the 70 feet cut out of hers. This is the biggest ever cut out for a female superstar in Tollywood for 11th Hour promotions in #Hyderabad” with the video as the caption. The actor is seen wearing a red gown in her in the cutout, which is from the very first poster of the show, with which the actor announced it on her Instagram. Tamannaah was seen wearing a neon yellow corset, under a bright blue pant-suit in the video, a picture of which she has also shared on the photo-sharing platform.

More about the show 11th Hour

The show was first announced by the actor herself on her Instagram feed, in November 2020. She shared that the show will be directed by Praveen Sattaru, while Pradeep U bankrolls it. She wrote in her caption, “Thrilled to announce that my first ever Telugu web show “11th hour” is coming soon on Aha video”. The poster also revealed that the show will be presented by the banner Introupe Films.

Promo Image: Tammanaah's Instagram