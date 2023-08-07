Tamannaah Bhatia Fan Breaches Security To Shake Her Hand, Actor's Reaction Goes Viral

Tamannaah Bhatia is currently awaiting the release of her big-banner film, Jailer. The actress recently marked her presence at an inauguration ceremony in Kerala.. A fan dangerously breached security while she was leaving the venue. The indiviual wanted to shake her hand. A video of the incident has gone viral.

3 things you need to know

Tamannaah Bhatia will be sharing screen space with Rajinikanth in Jailer, which will be releasing on August 10.

She was recently in Kollam, Kerala for an inauguration ceremony.

Tamannaah Bhatia has also been in the news for her relationship with Vijay Varma.

Fan breaches security to meet Tamannaah Bhatia



Tamannaah Bhatia was recently in Kollam, Kerala to inaugurate the opening of a jewellery store. The event went off without a hitch. However, an incident occurred while the actress was exiting the venue. In a viral video, a fan is seen jumping past the security landing all to shake her hand.



The police and security personnel closed in on the man. Tamannaah took control of the situation effectively. She shook hands with the fan while asking security to give him some space. She repeatedly asked the fan to calm down and greeted him with a smile. Tamannaah also posed for a selfie with the fan. The indiviual eventually left the location.

Tamannaah Bhatia has a busy 2023 lined up



Tamannaah is awaiting the release Rajinikkanth-starrer Jailer, which hits screens on August 10. The Kaavaalaa song from the film, which she headlines alongside the veteran actor, has become an internet sensation. She will also be seen in the Chiranjeevi and Keerthy Suresh starrer Bhola Shankar. The actress is currently filming for Aranmanai 4 and Bandra. Tamannaah also recently joined the cast of Vedaa, which stars John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh.