Tamannaah And Gopichand Starrer 'Seetimaarr' To Resume Shooting In First Week Of August?

A media report published on Thursday reported that Tamannaah Bhatia and Gopichand starrer Seetimaarr's shooting would resume in the first week of August. The news comes after, the state government, granted permission to shoot in the state. According to the report, the makers of Seetimaarr are planning to wrap the shooting in one long schedule.

Seetimaarr, starring Gopichand and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead is a sports drama, directed by Sampath Nandi. The Tamannaah Bhatia starrer also features Digangana Suryavanshi and Bhumika Chawla in pivotal roles. Early this year the makers of Seetimaarr released the first look poster of Tamannaah and Gopichand's characters, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

Tamannaah Bhatia reportedly plays the Kabaddi coach of Telangana state team, while Gopichand plays the Kabaddi coach of Andhra Pradesh state team. Meanwhile, Digangana Suryavanshi reportedly essays the role of Gopichand's love interest in Seetimaarr. The forthcoming movie is produced by Srinivasa Chitturi under his production banner.

Seetimaarr marks the first collaboration between Tamannaah Bhatia and Gopichand. Meanwhile, the lead actors have worked with the director separately in the past. The forthcoming movie is slated to hit the screens by the end of this year.

Tamannaah Bhatia, last seen in Sundar C's Action, has a slew of movies at different stages of production. Tamannaah is awaiting the release of her long-stalled project, That Is Mahalakshmi, an official remake of Kangana Ranaut's Queen (2014). Apart from the upcomer, she also has Shamas Nawab Siddiqui's Bole Chudiyan. The movie, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead, will mark the directorial debut of Nawaz's brother Shamas.

Reports claim that Tamannaah will soon make her digital debut. According to reports, the actor will feature in a Tamil web series that is tentatively titled The November Story. On the other hand, Gopichand, last seen in Thiru's Chanakya, is yet to sign a movie.

