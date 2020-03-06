Gopichand To Be The Villain Of Rajinikanth's 'Annaatthe'?

Rajinikanth had shared the news of his being a part of Siruthai Siva’s next project Annaatthe. Rajinikanth had announced about this project just before his latest movie Darbar was released. According to an article on a news portal, it seems that actor Gopichand has been approached to play the antagonist in the movie.

Gopichand in Annaatthe?

There were speculations flying around about the possibility of Prakash Raj being a part of the antagonist in Annaatthe. Now the reports claim that Gopichand was approached by the makers of the movie for this role. A source claimed that Prakash Raj, however, is a part of the project but he is not playing the villain.

If the rumours are true and Gopichand is a part of Annaatthe, then the movie will mark his comeback in Kollywood. The actor is currently shooting for the movie Seetimaarr, which is a Telugu sports-drama. It is directed by Sampath Nandi.

The movie Annaatthe will also star Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbhu in pivotal roles. There were many speculations that Keerthy Suresh will be playing the role of Rajinikanth’s sister in the film. Meena, on the other hand, will be romancing the superstar.

D Imman is all set to compose the music for Annaatthe. The motion poster of the movie was already released by the makers of the film. The article claims that film’s shooting will restart in Chennai after Rajinikanth will finish with his political obligations.

Source: Gopichand Facebook and Keerthy Suresh Instagram

