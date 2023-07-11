Tamannaah Bhatia Left Speechless After Paparazzi Request Her To Dance To Kaavaalaa

Tamannaah Bhatia's first single from Jailer titled, Kaavaalaa was released by the makers on July 6. Soon after the song was released, it went viral on social media due to its peppy beats and the hook step. Tamannaah completely owned the track with her moves and her chemistry with Rajinikanth clicked instantly. Fans have been flooding her with praises ever since the track was out.

3 things you need to know

Jailer starring Rajinikanth will be released in theatres on August 10.

The movie's song Kaavaalaa went viral and Tamannaah was praised for her energetic dance moves.

Paparazzi recently teased Tamannaah about the Jailer song during an interaction.

Paparazzi's request to Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia was recently spotted outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office in Mumbai. As she came out of the building, paparazzi requested her to groove to Kaavaalaa. The actress was taken aback with the sudden request and her reaction to it was priceless. Check the video below.

A few days ago, a fan compared the song to Shakira's Waka Waka and called the actress "Indian Shakira". The Lust Stories 2 actress also reacted to it. Fans even loved Tamannaah's vibrant avatar as she grooved to the Afro beats of the song.

Is Tamannaah Bhatia collaborating with Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

Tamannaah Bhatia was snapped at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office which sparked rumours of a collaboration between the two. Even though there has been no denial or confirmation on the same, fans have been speculating that the two will come together for a project soon. Currently, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is working on his web series titled Heeramandi.

The show will feature Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala and others. For the unversed, Heeramandi was a diamond market-based in Pakistan that saw a downfall during the British era. Meanwhile, the show will follow the lives of courtesans. Following that, Bhansali will reportedly start filming for Baiju Bawra with Ranveer Singh.

