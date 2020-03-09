Tamannaah Bhatia Walks With Her Phone's Flashlight On, Paps Alert Her; Watch Video

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia, who predominantly works in south cinema, has robbed the hearts of the audience with her graceful performance in several Bollywood films. Apart from the audience in south India, the north Indian audience too adores her. Recently, the actor again stole the hearts with her adorable reaction when the paparazzi told her that her phone flashlight was on.

READ | Tamannaah Bhatia Looks Feisty As Jwala Reddy In The First Look Of 'Seetimaarr', See Pic

Interestingly, Tamannaah Bhatia was spotted at the Mumbai airport yesterday, that is March 8, 2020. Sporting a casual look, Tamannaah Bhatia paired her white shirt with ripped blue denim. She was also carrying a grey satchel. With an all smiling face, she was moving towards her vehicle. Amidst this, a pap told her that the flashlight of her phone is on. After learning it, Tamannaah Bhatia gave a playful smile while turning the flashlight off.

Watch the video below:

READ | 'Saaho' Teaser: Not Just Netizens, Even ‘Baahubali’ Stars Rajamouli, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rana Daggubati And Other Celebrities Are Blown Away By Prabhas’ Action Thriller

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia, who was last seen making a special appearance in Mahesh Babu's superhit film Sarileru Neekevvaru, is currently gearing up for her multiple upcoming releases. A couple of weeks back, the first look poster of her for the film Seetimaarr was shared. The actor looked feisty as Jwala Reddy in the first look. The release date of Seetimarr is not yet announced but it is speculated that the film will release in December 2020.

WATCH | This Video Of Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia Before ‘Baahubali’ Release Is Going Viral

Apart from the silver screen, the actor is all set to make her debut in the digital space. Tamannah's web series, which is tentatively titled The November Story, will release in Tamil. The series will unfold the story of a father-daughter duo, where the daughter tries to save the reputation of her criminal father. While Bhatia will play the daughter, the character of the father will be played by GM Kumar. Talking about the same, the actor said that the OTT platforms are also new ground for accomplished actors who are looking for more challenging roles outside the 2-hour cinematic frame. She also added that she loves to get into the skin of the characters that she portrays, and added that with the longer web series format, it is the perfect medium to showcase her skills.

READ | ‘Night To Remember’: Kajal Aggarwal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rana Daggubati, Aditi Rao Hydari Celebrate Shivratri At The Adiyogi Statue

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.