Tamannaah Bhatia Looks Feisty As Jwala Reddy In The First Look Of 'Seetimaarr', See Pic

Popular South Indian writer-director Sampath Nandi took to social media to release the first look of actor Tamannaah Bhatia from the upcoming Telugu movie, Seetimaarr. Tamannaah will be seen playing the role of a Kabaddi coach, named Jwala Reddy, in this sports drama. Seetimaarr, starring Gopi Chand and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead, will hit the silver screen soon.

Check out Tamannaah Bhatia's look from Seetimaarr:

Dressed in an orange sports gear, Tamannaah's fierce look promises a riveting sports drama. The movie, touted to be one of the most-anticipated movies of the year, also features Digangana Suryavanshi and Bhumika Chawla in pivotal roles. The forthcoming movie is bankrolled by Srinivasaa Silver Screen. In an old interview with a leading portal, Tamannaah briefly talked about the film. Here is what Tamannaah had to say about Seetimaarr.

Playing Jwala Reddy is hectic and tiring, says Tamannaah Bhatia

In the interview published on an online portal, the actor said that it was exhausting to play the role of Kabadi coach, especially when she was aversed to playing sports in school. The actor also pondered upon her rigorous training regime and also exclaimed that the process of turning into a super-athletic character was enriching and satisfying.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah is awaiting the release of her long-stalled project, That Is Mahalakshmi, an official remake of Kangana Ranaut's Queen (2014). Apart from the upcomer, Tamannaah also has Shamas Nawab Siddiqui's Bole Chudiyan. The movie, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead, will mark the directorial debut of Nawaz's brother Shamas. The movie that is currently in production will reportedly release in 2020. Meanwhile, some reports claim that Tamannaah will soon make her digital debut. According to reports, the actor will feature in a Tamil web series that is tentatively titled The November Story.

