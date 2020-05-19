Tamannaah Bhatia Rebuffs Rumours Of Rejecting Ravi Teja's Upcoming Film

Just a few days ago, media reports claimed that Tamannaah Bhatia rejected a movie alongside her Bengal Tiger co-actor Ravi Teja. Though nothing much was reported about the film or the makers, however, reports claimed that Tamannaah's hiked remuneration was one of the reasons for the deal to fall off. On Monday, talking about the same to an online portal, Tamannaah claimed all the rumours to be false.

Tamannaah Bhatia revealed that early this year, the makers of the Ravi Teja upcoming film approached her for the role in the movie. However, due to the coronavirus crisis, the makers were left in a lurch, and since then there have been no talks about the film. Condemning all media reports, she added that she would never reject a movie with Ravi Teja, with whom she shares a great professional and personal relationship.

Furthermore, Tamannaah Bhatia talked about the rumours of her hiking her remuneration. She called it a 'biased opinion' and asked why people do not question a male actor when they hike their fees. She further demolished all biased opinion on remuneration and said that it is entirely an actor's decision to determine their financial worth.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Tamannaah Bhatia will next be seen in Sampath Nandi's Seeti Maar. The movie, starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Tottempudi Gopichan in the lead, is touted to be a sports drama. She will be seen playing the role of a Kabaddi coach, named Jwala Reddy, in this sports drama. Her first look from the film was recently released amping up the expectations of the audiences.

Besides the upcomer, Tamannaah is awaiting the release of her long-stalled project, That Is Mahalakshmi, an official remake of Kangana Ranaut's Queen (2014). Apart from the upcomer, she also has Shamas Nawab Siddiqui's Bole Chudiyan. The movie, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead, will mark the directorial debut of Nawaz's brother Shamas. Reports claim that Tamannaah will soon make her digital debut. According to reports, the actor will feature in a Tamil web series that is tentatively titled The November Story.

