Tamannaah Bhatia Rejects Film With Ravi Teja 'without Even Listening To Script'?

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most sought after stars in the South Indian film industry. She actor has carved a niche for herself in the industry and has delivered blockbusters like Oosaravelli, Ayan, Badrinath and many more movies. However, it seems like she has become selective in doing films now. Reportedly, she declined an offer to work opposite Ravi Teja in his upcoming film.

Tamannaah Bhatia hikes her fees?

According to reports by a leading media portal, it has been alleged that Tamannaah was approached for a Ravi Teja starrer film. A source of a leading media portal told them that Tamannaah did not even listen to the script of the project. Moreover, Tamannaah had allegedly hiked her fees and wanted to charge Rs 2.5 crores for the flick.

Read | Anushka Sharma Misses Days When Going To Work Or Watching Hubby's Matches Was 'normal'

A source of a media portal weighed in on the matter and said that usually, top female actors cut their remuneration to work with popular stars like Ravi Teja or a big production house. But that does not seem to be the case with Tamannaah as she did not do that. Instead of cutting down her fees, she hiked it by Rs 1 crore. This left the makers in shock and utter surprise.

Read | Who Is Dr Pallavi Varma, Wife Of Tollywood Actor Nikhil Siddhartha?

Tamannaah Bhatia and Ravi Teja had delivered a super hit film at the box office in the year 2015. Their film Bengal Tiger was well received by fans and critics alike. The Telugu language action comedy film revolved around a conflict between two intelligent people and the roles they play in each other’s lives. According to a media portal, the movie was produced with a budget of Rs 250 million and grossed nearly over Rs 405 million globally.

Read | From Asha Negi To Sharman Joshi Know The Combined Net Worth Of The Cast Of 'Baarish 2'

What is next for Tammanaah and Ravi Teja?

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia was last seen in Action alongside Vishal. She has a few projects lined up her way and will be seen next in Bole Chudiyan which is directed by Shamas Nawab Siddiqui. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui alongside Tamannaah. On the other hand, Ravi Teja was last seen in Disco Raja alongside Payal Rajput. It was a Telugu language film directed by Vi Anand. According to a leading media portal, he will be seen next in Krack alongside Shruti Haasan.

Read | Chrissy Teigen Gets Bearded Dragon For Kids, Promises To Give It 'lots Of Love & Cuddles'

Image Credits: Tamanaah Bhatia Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.