Tamannaah Bhatia recently turned heads at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022 along with her Bollywood colleagues. The actor attended the film festival's commencement ceremony and also the screening of Taapsee Pannu's upcoming film Dobaara. While she also joined the Shabaash Mithu star in a small ceremony of lighting a lamp, Tamannaah Bhatia removed her heels. A clip of the actor is currently surfacing on the internet and fans cannot help but laud Bhatia for respecting her culture.

A video of Tamannaah Bhatia is currently going viral as she removed her heels right before lighting the ceremonial lamp on IFFM stage. In the video, Taapsee Pannu could be seen donning a black bodysuit and a matching long coat. As she lit a part of the lamp, she asked Tamannaah to continue. Tamannaah, who was dressed in a black and green dress, immediately removed her heels. When asked why she did that, Tamannaah Bhatia said, "It's just a South Indian tradition." The Bahubali star then lit the lamp barefoot.

Tamannaah Bhatia at IFFM 2022

Tamannaah Bhatia surely brought her fashion A-game to the film festival. The actor turned heads in a stunning green and black coloured off-shoulder dress with a slit. The actor left her hair and added black gloves to her attire. Tamannaah accessorised her look with gold earrings. Sharing from the photos from the event, the actor penned, "this line is busy being glamorous."

Tamannaah opted for a green saree for the opening ceremony of the film festival. The actor paired the saree with a cutout halter-neck blouse. She tied her hair in a bun and completed her look with matching earrings. Take a look at her ethnic ensemble here.

The 13th edition of the Indian Film of Melbourne 2022 began last week. The awards night at the film festival took place at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne on Sunday, August 14, during which several Indian films were felicitated. The award function was hosted by Ritvik Dhanjani and attended by several dignitaries from the film fraternity, including Abhishek Bachchan, Shefali Shah, Kabir Khan, Shoojit Sircar, cricketer Kapil Dev and more.

Image: Instagram/@tamannaahspeaks/@suriya_tamannaah