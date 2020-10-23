Tamannaah Bhatia Shares Sridevi's Take On Being 'happy & Positive All The Time'

Tamannaah Bhatia recently took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself, which features the actor smiling and walking alongside a wall art of the late Bollywood actor, Sridevi. The wall art was created by Bollywood Art Project on a building wall, which is located at Chapel Road, Bandra, Mumbai. Take a look at the picture shared.

Tamannaah Bhatia's Instagram post

Tamannaah Bhatia remembered Sridevi in her caption and requoted one of her sayings, ‘What you feel inside reflects on your face. So be happy and positive all the time’. Tamannaah Bhatia further mentioned that sometimes words of people one 'idolises' remain with them forever. In the picture, Tamannaah can be seen donning a royal blue pantsuit, which is teamed up with a white front-button top and a pair of white sneakers. More so, the actor is also seen carrying a black handbag along with her.

Fans react

Soon after Tamannaah Bhatia uploaded the picture on Instagram, fans of the actor rushed to the comment section and showered praises on her on-point fashion game. Some fans also remembered the late actor Sridevi. Take a look at how fans reacted to the picture shared.

Sridevi passed away in Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel, Dubai, after attending a wedding of a relative. The later actor is survived by her husband, Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. Sridevi was last seen in the much-acclaimed film, Mom.

Tamannaah on the work front

Meanwhile, Tamannaah was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru. Helmed by Anil Ravipudi, Sarileru Neekevvaru chronicles the story of a tough Army major, who is deployed to Kurnool on a mission to keep the country safe from external threats. Starring Mahesh Babu, Vijayshanti, and Rashmika Mandana in the leading roles, the much-acclaimed movie has been bankrolled by Dil Raju and Anil Sunkara. While Sarileru Neekevvaru has managed to garner appreciation from fans and critics for its unique story plot and gripping trailer, the film has also worked wonders at the box office.

(Image credits: Tamannaah Bhatia's Instagram)

