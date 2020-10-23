India-EU Review Ties, Decide To Expedite Partnership In Cyber Security, AI, Healthcare

India and European Union (EU) on Thursday held the 7th India-EU Foreign Policy and Security Consultations in a virtual format. The review meeting was co-chaired by Vikas Swarup, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Enrique Mora, Deputy Secretary-General for Political Affairs in the European External Action Service. As per the official release, both reviewed their cooperation in a range of key areas including cyberspace, non-proliferation, maritime security and ways to effectively deal with terrorism.

India & EU explore possibilities of enhanced cooperation

In a statement, the MEA said that leaders explored the possibilities which can help to strengthen India-EU strategic partnership in the post-COVID-19 world. In the meeting, decisions which were taken at the 15th India-EU Summit held in July 2020 were also reviewed. Two sides have also acknowledged that the summit in July has helped them to further expand their ties.

The MEA said, "The two sides discussed the opportunities for strengthening the India-EU Strategic Partnership in a post-COVID world, including in areas of healthcare, global supply chain resilience, reformed multilateralism and green transition."

Understanding the importance of India-EU cooperation for the global economic recovery efforts, both sides have agreed to expedite the discussions on the connectivity partnership and strengthen bilateral cooperation in the digital domain, including in cybersecurity and artificial intelligence. Views on regional and global issues of mutual interest were also exchanged. Apart from this, India and the European Union have decided to maintain close cooperation for the upcoming India-EU27 Leaders Meeting which will be held in Portugal in 2021.

