Tamannaah Bhatia Unveils Aishwarya Rajessh's First Look From Her 25th Film 'Boomika'

Recently, South Indian actor Tamannaah Bhatia took to her Twitter handle to unveil Aishwarya Rajessh’s first look from her upcoming film, Boomika. The poster features Aishwarya Rajessh striking an intense look, as the actor can be seen covered with leaves and branches from head-to-toe, in what appears to be a forest. Take a look at Boomika’s poster:

Tamannaah Bhatia shares Boomika poster

With the poster shared, Tamannaah Bhatia revealed that she is very excited to release Aishwarya’s intriguing look from the film. More so, the actor mentioned that the upcoming movie marks Aishwarya’s 25th film. Soon after the poster was shared, fans of the actor rushed to the comment section and expressed their excitement to watch Aishwarya Rajessh in her new avatar. Some fans also congratulated Aishwarya on ringing her 25th film in the movie business. Take a look at how fans reacted to the poster:

Fans react:

What an intriguing poster, cannot take my eyes of the legendary Aishwarya Rajesh, Whatta Pretty face she has, amazing. so exicted for the film https://t.co/x8mF0eqy1E — Arjunkapooristhebest (@Arjunkapoorist1) October 19, 2020

Tamannaah, Aishwarya- on the professional front

Tamannaah was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru. Helmed by Anil Ravipudi, Sarileru Neekevvaru chronicles the story of a tough Army major, who is deployed to Kurnool on a mission to keep the country safe from external threats. Starring Mahesh Babu, Vijayshanti, and Rashmika Mandana in the leading roles, the much-acclaimed movie has been bankrolled by Dil Raju and Anil Sunkara. While Sarileru Neekevvaru has managed to garner appreciation from fans and critics for its unique story plot and gripping trailer, the film has also worked wonders at the box office.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya was last seen in Ka Pae Ranasingham. The movie stars Aishwarya Rajessh, Vijay Sethupathi and Yogi Babu in the leading roles. Ka Pae Ranasingham is directed by Virumandi with Ghibran as a musician. The movie also stars Yogi Babu in a prominent role.

