Tamannaah Bhatia's 11th Hour Teaser Out; Reveals 'stakes Are Higher This Time'

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia is gearing up for the release of her upcoming crime thriller web series 11th Hour and she recently made an announcement on social media about the 11th Hour teaser release. All her fans have been praising Tamannaah Bhatia’s 11th Hour teaser and depicting their excitement level for the release of her web series.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s 11th Hour teaser

Tamannaah Bhatia recently took to her Instagram handle and shared this gripping 11th Hour teaser with all her fans in which she can be seen essaying the role of a ferocious woman in a man’s world who is fighting against her friends and enemies. She can also be seen in quite an intense look with a dauntless avatar.

In the caption, she stated that the stakes were higher this time and urged her fans to watch her take on the biggest fight of her life on AHA Video with her upcoming web series, 11th Hour. She then mentioned that the 11th-hour teaser was finally out. She even stated that her web series is slated to premiere on April 9, 2021. In the end, she tagged all the 11th Hour cast and crew members in her post.

All the fans were thrilled to see Tamannaah Bhatia’s 11th Hour teaser and mentioned in the comments how they were eagerly waiting for the release of the series. Many others stated that she looked amazing in the teaser. Some of the fans also addressed the actor as cute while others wished her all the best for the web series and wished all the success to her. Some of her Kannada fans also took to her Instagram post and urged her to release the series in Kannada too. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Tamannaah Bhatia’s 11th Hour teaser.

11th Hour cast

Apart from Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead, some of the other cast members of the web series include Adith Arun, Roshni Prakash, Vamsi Krishna, Shatru, Pavithra Lokesh, Anirudh Balaji, Priya Banerjee, Madhusudhan Rao, Srikanth Iyenger and others. The web series has been directed by Praveen Sattaru, who is best known for his movie Chandamama Kathalu.

Image Source- Still from 11th Hour teaser

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.