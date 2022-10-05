Tamil Actor Harish Kalyan Announces Engagement To Narmada Udayakumar; Pens Note For Fans

Tamil actor Harish Kalyan recently surprised his fans as he announced his engagement with Narmada Udayakumar. The actor dropped some adorable pictures on his social media and introduced his wife-to-be. The Tamil actor also penned a long note for his fans to seek their blessing in his new journey.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Harish Kalyan shared two pictures with his fiance. In the photos, the Pyaar Prema Kaadhal actor donned a purple-coloured turtleneck as he hugged Udayakumar. Sharing the pictures, the actor wrote, "With all my heart, for all my life I'm extremely happy to introduce Narmada Udayakumar, my wife-to-be." The actor further addressed his fans and wrote, "Love you to bits With God’s blessings, as we begin our forever, we seek double the love from you all, now & always."

Harish Kalyan's note for his fans

The Bigg Boss Tamil 1 runner-up further penned a long note for his fans in which he mentioned how he is grateful to have received unconditional love all his life. He added that he has shared every milestone of his journey in cinema with his fans and called it the most "satisfying." The actor penned, "I have been fortunate enough to have experienced the gift of unconditional love and affection all through my life." Kalyan continued, "Right from my childhood, where my parents encouraged every little dream of mine, and now where you all, have shown me so much love and support; each of you that helped me imprint my little steps in the world of Cinema. Sharing every success and milestone with you has been the most satisfying part of my journey."

The actor further mentioned that he is set to begin an important journey in his life and wrote, "And now, with a heart full of happiness, I am writing to share the joy of celebrating the start of an important journey in my personal life." "With the blessings of our parents, families, friends from film fraternity and otherwise, media/press fraternity, my dear most fans and all well-wishers, I am delighted to announce my marriage with Narmada Udayakumar. As we embark on a new life journey to explore and reinvent ourselves together, we seek double the blessings and love from you all, now and always," he added.

Image: Twitter/@iamharishkalyan