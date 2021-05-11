Tamil actor ‘Joker’ Thulasi passes away due to COVID-19 complications, tributes pour in

The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic is engulfing an array of the entertainment industry’s stalwarts who once created an impact with their stellar acting skills. Tamil actor Thulasi, who is known as Joker Thulasi, recently breathed his last in Chennai due to COVID-19 complications. Before creating a mark in the Tamil industry, the actor was a popular figure in the theatre circuit. He made his on-screen debut in 1976 with director Devaraj Mohan’s Ungalil Oruthi. Thulasi went on to star in a slew of popular movies in a career spanning more than four decades.

Tamil actor Thulasi passes away

The actor was best known for his roles in films like Marudhu Pandi, Thirumathi Pazhaniswamy, Thamizhachi, Ilaignar Ani, Udan Pirappu, Avathara Purushan, Mannai Thottu Kumbidanum, and more. After the news of his demise broke on the internet, several actors took to Twitter and paid tribute to the actor while recalling his marvelous work. Radikaa Sarathkumar, who had worked with Thulasi in Vani Rani shared a picture of the veteran actor and tweeted, "Very saddened to hear of the passing of Joker Thulasi, a very wonderful person, has been in theatre & movies for many decades. Sends me messages every day with positive thoughts. Share working memories of him in #vaanirani, will miss his childlike enthusiasm."

Very saddened to hear of the passing of Joker Thulasi, a very wonderful person , has been in theatre &movies for many decades. Sends me messages everyday with positive thoughts. Share working memories of him in #vaanirani , will miss his childlike enthusiasm . pic.twitter.com/OUCdZqbnVm — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) May 10, 2021

Actor Mohan Raman also condoled the death of the legendary actor and wrote, “RIP - " Joker " Thulasi. Has been acting since the mid-70s. A very affable person, deeply interested in Astrology, and more. I pray for his Asthma to attain Sadhgathi. Did many films and TV serials together. I pray his family finds the strength to bear this loss. Aum Shanthi." After achieving a name in the film industry, the actor then worked in several popular Tamil soap operas, like Vani Rani, Kolangal, Azhagu, and Keladi Kanmani. The actor was credited for playing comic characters and supporting roles.

RIP - " Joker " Thulasi. Has been acting since the mid 70s . A very affable person , deeply interested in Astrology etc . I pray for his Athma to attain Sadhgathi. Did many films and TV serials together. I pray his family finds the strength to bear this loss. Aum Shanthi. pic.twitter.com/E85tpwdB1i — Mohan Raman (@actormohanraman) May 9, 2021

Meanwhile, several Tamil film industry members had got infected with the virus in the last few weeks. Recently directors Thamira and KV Anand had also died of Covid-19. Tamil comedian Pandu and musician MJC Comagan were among those who lost their lives during the second wave of the deadly virus.

