Tamil Actor Vijayalakshmi’s Most-loved Films By Fans; From ‘Friends’ To ‘Meesaya Murukku'

Tamil actor Vijaylakshmi has predominantly impressed the audience with her performances in Kannada films. She won a prestigious award on her debut itself back in 1997 in the Kannada film Nagamandala. But, she has also appeared in a number of Tamil films like Friends and Meesaya Murukku which entertained viewers and earned Vijayalakshmi mainstream fame. Below are some of actor Vijayalakshmi's best Tamil films based on IMDB ratings by fans -

Friends (2001)

The 2001 film Friends featured Vijay, Suriya, Devayani and Vijayalaskhmi in pivotal roles. The film stands at an IMDB rating of 7.5 based on nearly 2,000 ratings. Vijayalashmi plays the role of Amutha in this comedy-drama film which was directed by Siddique. The film had released back on 14 January 2001 and emerged to be a success at the box office running for over 175 days in cinemas. Friends became the breakout role for Vijayalakshmi which brought her mainstream attention by fans and critics

Meesaya Murukku (2017)

The 2017 film Meesaya Murukku has an IMDB rating of 7.6 with over 1,800 ratings. Most user reviews seen for the film on IMDB suggest that the film was loved a lot by fans. Tamil actor Vijayalakshmi essayed the role of lead character Adhi's mother. The film is a semi-biopic of India's first Tamil hip-hop band and predominantly focusses on the life of the frontman Adhi played by Hiphop Tamizha Adhi. The film was later also remade in Kannada as Padde Huli in 2019.

Boss Engira Baskaran (2010)

Boss Engira Baskaran from 2010 has an IMDB score of 7.2 with over 2,000 ratings. Vijayalakshmi plays the role of Nandhini Saravnam in the film which has been directed by M Rajesh. The film revolves around the story of Bhaskaran, a happy-go-lucky college dropout who has no goals for his future. Bhaskaran lives an easy-going life but falls in love with Chandrika and tries to change his lifestyle with hopes of marrying her. The film, when released had garnered a positive word of mouth from critics and fans alike, emerging as a box office winner. It was also later remade in Kannada and Bengali.

