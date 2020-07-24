'Dil Bechara' Review: Sushant-Sanjana Are Charming In Each Frame Of This Melancholic Drama

Director: Mukesh Chhabra

Dil Bechara cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi, Swastika Mukherjee, Saswata Chatterjee, Sahil Vaid, Saif Ali Khan (cameo)

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

Kizie Basu and Immanuel Rajkumar Junior aka Manny are two people who are poles apart but meet during a college fest. Just like it's Hollywood counterpart, Dil Bechara's basic premise remains the same- boy meets girl, they fall in love and spend time together. But what is alluring about the Mukesh Chhabra directorial is the casting. Sushant Singh Rajput as Manny is charming, so is Sanjana Sanghi, as she holds her own alongside a vibrant Sushant.

Dil Bechara inspired by John Green's novel The Fault in Our Stars is adapted to match the preferences of the Indian audiences by Shashank Khaitan and Suprotim Sengupta. However, the movie loses its charm in adaptation. The screenplay fails to imbibe the depth and appeal of the novel, and Hollywood remake. The dwindling screenplay is saved by the performances by its lead cast; and the soulful tunes of A. R. Rahman.

Sanjana Sanghi and Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara

Sanjana Sanghi essays Kizie Basu who is powerful, ambitious and is aware of the fact that life is not as same for her as it is for others. She suffers from thyroid cancer. Kizie, who attends every funeral in her vicinity, sees her family's sorrow through the plight of others at the funeral. Her mundane life changes when she meets Manny, a Rajinikanth fan and a boisterous young man ready to take life as it comes.

Sanjana Sanghi, who has featured in movies like Rockstar (2011), Hindi Medium (2017), Fukrey Returns (2017), lives every moment in the film as Kizie Basu, like a cloak on her real-life character and personality. In her scenes with Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi is terrific and manages to hold her ground. Hailing from Delhi, her Bengali accent as Kizie does not seem caricaturish. Playing the lead alongside Sanjana Sanghi is Sushant Singh Rajput, who is charming as always.

Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara as Manny is an extension to his real-life persona. Manny is witty, smart, introspective, and most importantly emotional, cheeky but never over the top. Sadly, Dil Bechara is Sushant Singh Rajput's swan song, however, his performance in the film will be remembered and revered by his fans for years to come.

Dil Bechara's music

A. R. Rahman who has composed the music for Dil Bechara manages to give the Sushant Singh and Sanjana Sanghi starrer a voice through the melodious tunes of the album. Be it Taare Ginn or Khulke Jeena Ka, all songs have a story to narrate, which adds to the merit of the film. However, Taare Ginn, sung by Shreya Ghosal and Mohit Chauhan, manages to captivate a special place in the viewer's heart. Interestingly, Taare Ginn was Sanjana Sanghi and Sushant Singh's favourite track, as mentioned by the former in a recent media interview with an online portal.

Dil Bechara marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra. As a debutant director, Mukesh manages to impress, especially with his casting of the secondary cast. Mukesh Chhabra does not disappoint in his directorial debut. However, the dwindling script plays the spoilsport in the romantic drama. Dil Bechara cast also includes Saswata Chatterjee, Swastika Mukherjee, and Sahil Vaid, who perform their roles to the T. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan appears in a cameo as Kizie's favourite singer Abhimanyu Veer. Saif Ali Khan as the forgotten musician blends into the milieu of the film perfectly.

As a tribute to the heart-wrenching performance by the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Republic Media Network is holding back on sharing a rating for Dil Bechara in the hopes that the deceased actor's fans relish the film without judgment and rejoice in the legacy of the late Chhichhore actor. Dil Bechara, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in the lead streamed on digital platform Disney Plus Hotstar on Friday, July 24 at 7: 30 pm.

