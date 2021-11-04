'Enemy' Twitter Reviews: Fans Praise 'well-scripted Storyline', Visual Effects

Quick links:
Image: @Vishalkofficial/Twitter
Indian film enthusiasts are in for a big celebration as several films make their way to the theatres this Diwali. On November 4, Rajinikanth's action-packed entertainer Annaatthe and Vishal-Arya's Enemy will have a neck to neck fight at the box office. Enemy, written and directed by Anand Shankar, might be the surprise package of the festive season as fans seem thrilled for the action entertainer. The film has been simultaneously released in Tamil and Telugu.
Starring Vishal and Arya in the lead roles, Enemy is making a buzz inside theatres since its first show. According to fans, the well-scripted storyline and powerful fight-action sequences featuring the leading men stood out in the film. Apart from the performances of the actors, fans making Enemy reviews also seem to praise the visual effects presented in the film. However, having clashed its release along with Superstar Rajanikanth’s Annaatthe, the film might just fall short of making a record first-day collection.
The film has so far received a good response from the audience. While many noted that the lead actors stood out, a few others have praised the thrilling storyline. As the film becomes the talk of town, let us see what audiences on Twitter have to say about Vishal-Aarya's film.
#Enemyfdfs— Rajesh (Fishu Akka) (@RajeshGayle333) November 4, 2021
A Perfect @anandshank Film #Enemy #EnemyDeepavali @arya_offl @VishalKOfficial #Annaatthe #AnnaattheFDFS #AnnaattheThiruvizha #AnnaattheDeepavali pic.twitter.com/bnirJWFDQu
#Enemy First Half.. A Pakka Crime Entertainer Feel 👍 Till Now Going Well.— laxman (@laxmancinemafan) November 4, 2021
Waiting For 2Nd Half@MusicThaman music was gud waiting for tum tum@SamCSmusic bgm thaaru maaru
Hollywood style movie maari iruku worth pa
#Enemy #Enemyfdfs 6/10— Keshav Sundararaman (@ikeshav__) November 4, 2021
Plot builds up only in second half.
Good rival between Vishal and Arya.
Kind of lagy first half.
Good #FDFS experience.@anandshank great job🙏
Just watched #Enemy what a super duper action movie @VishalKOfficial @arya_offl big salute of you & Team of who involved......— MNM_NawafTweet (@MnM_NawafTweet) November 4, 2021
#Enemy Getting positive Results!!!#EnemyDeepavali Namma Jeichitom @VishalKOfficial anna🙌🥰— மன்மதன் 😈 (@balajistr1706) November 4, 2021
Intha Diwali #Enemy thaan winner pola💯🙃— 𝕋𝕣𝕠𝕠𝕡𝕖𝕣 :) (@JD_Sujan) November 4, 2021
Written and directed by Anand Shankar, Enemy is a two-star action thriller film that tells the story of two childhood friends, who crosses paths later in life during a tragedy. The friends played by Vishal and Arya fight it out as they can’t decide between friends and enemies at the moment. Apart from the lead actors, the film also features Miranalini Ravi and Mamta Mohandas as the female leads.
The film’s cast includes actors like Prakash Raj, Thambi Ramaiah, Karunakaran, Malavika Avinash, G Marimuthu and George Maryan. Produced by S Vinod Kumar of Mini Studios, the film’s technical team includes cinematographer RD Rajasekhar and Raymond Derrick Cresta as editor. The film's music have been done by Sam C and S Thaman. The film is expected to be a major comeback for Vishal after a disappointing outing post-pandemic with Chakra. As for his co-star, Arya plans to keep his good run going featuring in the action-packed film after a hit outing with Sarpatta Parambarai.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.