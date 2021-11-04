'Enemy' Twitter Reviews: Fans Praise 'well-scripted Storyline', Visual Effects

Indian film enthusiasts are in for a big celebration as several films make their way to the theatres this Diwali. On November 4, Rajinikanth's action-packed entertainer Annaatthe and Vishal-Arya's Enemy will have a neck to neck fight at the box office. Enemy, written and directed by Anand Shankar, might be the surprise package of the festive season as fans seem thrilled for the action entertainer. The film has been simultaneously released in Tamil and Telugu.

Starring Vishal and Arya in the lead roles, Enemy is making a buzz inside theatres since its first show. According to fans, the well-scripted storyline and powerful fight-action sequences featuring the leading men stood out in the film. Apart from the performances of the actors, fans making Enemy reviews also seem to praise the visual effects presented in the film. However, having clashed its release along with Superstar Rajanikanth’s Annaatthe, the film might just fall short of making a record first-day collection.

'Enemy' Twitter reviews

The film has so far received a good response from the audience. While many noted that the lead actors stood out, a few others have praised the thrilling storyline. As the film becomes the talk of town, let us see what audiences on Twitter have to say about Vishal-Aarya's film.

#Enemy First Half.. A Pakka Crime Entertainer Feel 👍 Till Now Going Well.



Waiting For 2Nd Half@MusicThaman music was gud waiting for tum tum@SamCSmusic bgm thaaru maaru

Hollywood style movie maari iruku worth pa — laxman (@laxmancinemafan) November 4, 2021

#Enemy #Enemyfdfs 6/10

Plot builds up only in second half.

Good rival between Vishal and Arya.

Kind of lagy first half.

Good #FDFS experience.@anandshank great job🙏 — Keshav Sundararaman (@ikeshav__) November 4, 2021

Just watched #Enemy what a super duper action movie @VishalKOfficial @arya_offl big salute of you & Team of who involved...... — MNM_NawafTweet (@MnM_NawafTweet) November 4, 2021

Intha Diwali #Enemy thaan winner pola💯🙃 — 𝕋𝕣𝕠𝕠𝕡𝕖𝕣 :) (@JD_Sujan) November 4, 2021

More about 'Enemy'

Written and directed by Anand Shankar, Enemy is a two-star action thriller film that tells the story of two childhood friends, who crosses paths later in life during a tragedy. The friends played by Vishal and Arya fight it out as they can’t decide between friends and enemies at the moment. Apart from the lead actors, the film also features Miranalini Ravi and Mamta Mohandas as the female leads.

The film’s cast includes actors like Prakash Raj, Thambi Ramaiah, Karunakaran, Malavika Avinash, G Marimuthu and George Maryan. Produced by S Vinod Kumar of Mini Studios, the film’s technical team includes cinematographer RD Rajasekhar and Raymond Derrick Cresta as editor. The film's music have been done by Sam C and S Thaman. The film is expected to be a major comeback for Vishal after a disappointing outing post-pandemic with Chakra. As for his co-star, Arya plans to keep his good run going featuring in the action-packed film after a hit outing with Sarpatta Parambarai.

(Image: Twitter)