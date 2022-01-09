Tamil Actor Vishnu Vishal Tests Positive For COVID; Complains Of 'body Pain & Nose Block'

The third wave of COVID seems to have hit the film industry hard and with an increase in the cases of COVID-19, It has not only altered movie release schedules but has also put several top stars out of action. A lot of people from the film fraternity have been infected with the deadly virus and now joining the list is Tamil industry's actor and producer Vishnu Vishal. The Haathi Mera Saathi actor taking to his Twitter handle shared the news with his fans and revealed that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Further, he also complained of severe symptoms ranging from body pain, itchy throat, mild fever and nose blockage.

Vishnu Vishal tests positive for Covid-19

On Sunday morning, Vishnu Vishal informed his fans that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. In the post, he wrote, "2022 Starting wid a +IVE result. Guys.. Yes, I'm covid +ive. Anyone who came in contact with me in the last 1 week please take care. Horrific body pains and nose block, itchy throat n also mild fever. Looking forward to bounce back soon."

Here take a look at his tweet-

2022

Starting wid a +IVE result..🤕

Guys ...

Yes im covid +ive...

Anyone who came in contact with me in the last 1 week please take care..

Horrific body pains and nose block,itchy throat n also mild fever..

Looking forward to bounce back soon🙏 — VISHNU VISHAL - V V (@TheVishnuVishal) January 9, 2022

Fans took to the comments section and shared get well soon wishes for the Ratsasan actor. All of his well-wishers wished for his speedy recovery.

On the work front, Vishnu Vishal was last seen in the 2021 film Haathi Mera Saathi alongside Rana Daggubati, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain.

A lot of celebrities from the Tamil industry were infected with the virus

A few days back a lot of celebrities from the Tamil film industry were tested positive for covid starting with well-known actress Trisha, music director Thaman, director Priyadarshan are some of those celebs who have announced that they are Covid positive and are receiving treatment for the same.

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/@THEVISHNUVISHAL