Vishnu Vishal Announces 'fantastic' Collab With Ravi Teja; Praises The Tollywood Star

Vishnu Vishal started 2022 on a high note by announcing his upcoming project with Tollywood star Ravi Teja. Taking to social media, Vishnu uploaded a picture alongside the 'Mass Maharaja', noting that he was someone who believed in him since their first meeting. Without divulging other details of their collaboration, Vishal further noted that it's time for everyone to "stay safe and stay strong".

It remains to be seen if the duo has come together for a film, a brand or something else. With COVID-19 cases springing exponentially, many projects have postponed their filming, releases till things get back to normalcy. Meanwhile, Ravi Teja has an interesting lineup of films including the action drama Khiladi, Ramarao on Duty as well as Dhamaka.

Vishnu Vishal teams up with Ravi Teja for an upcoming project

Takin to his Instagram handle, Vishnu uploaded a picture of him alongside Ravi and wrote, "With The #MassMaharaja @raviteja_2628 sir..Starting the year with a fantastic collaboration..A super positive actor and a great human being...Someone who believed in me right from our first meeting..Official details soon:). But right now time to stay safe and stay strong." Take a look.

More on Ravi Teja's work front

Ravi Teja will flaunt his action avatar in Rama Rao On Duty, which is set to hit theatres in March 2022. Directed by Sarath Mandava the film also stars Divyansha Koushik and Rajisha Vijayan in lead roles. The film is being jointly produced by SLV Cinemas and RT Team Works banners, while its tracks have been composed by Sam CS and cinematography has been done by Sathyan Sooryan.

He also has Ramesh Varma's Khiladi, alongside Arjun Sarja, Unni Mukundan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Dimple Hayathi in pivotal roles. The film's release date was also unveiled last month by the actor as he shared a new poster and wrote,'' See you in cinemas. #khiladi February 11th, 2022.'' Ravi will also be seen in Trinathrao Nakkina's Dhamaka, slated for an April 14, 2022 release.

Lastly, he will be seen in Ravanasura, in which his character is reportedly based on the Hindu epic Ramayana that has the ten-headed 'Ravanasura'. He will be showcased as a powerful antagonist.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @THEVISHNUVISHAL)