Tamil Nadu MP Objects To Vijay Smoking In Leo Poster, Reminds Him Of Old Promise

Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Leo. The actioner is eyeing October release, later this year. The makers recently released a new poster for its first single Naa Ready in which Vijay could be seen smoking a cigarette. Rajya Sabha MP Anbumani Ramadoss objected to it and criticised the actor for the same.

3 things you need to know:

Leo is Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj's 2nd film after Master (2021).

The actor was criticised for smoking in the latest poster for Leo.

MP Anbumani Ramadoss said that children watch Vijay's films and it was not a good influence on them.

Rajya Sabha MP Anbumani Ramadoss criticises Vijay's film poster

In the new poster for Leo's upcoming single Naa Ready, Vijay held a gun in one hand and a lit cigarette was pressed between his lips. In the background, there was a fire and some men held up drinking glasses.

(Vijay in Leo's single Naa Ready poster I Image: Twitter)

MP Ramadoss objected to the poster and wrote in a Twitter post that Vijay should avoid scenes where such actions are included. He added that oftentimes, students and children are watching films and it might be a bad influence on them. He also pointed out Vijay's "social responsibility to protect the public from smoking".

(A tweet from Rajya Sabha MP Anbumani Ramadoss regarding Thalapathy Vijay's Leo poster | Image: Twitter)

The MP pointed out that Vijay should maintain a distance from smoking scenes in movies. While concluding the post, he singled out instances from 2007 and 2012 where the Varisu actor had promised to not smoke.

Thalapathy Vijay facilitates students, hints at joining politics

Recently, The Master actor presented certificates and cash prizes to the top three students from the 10th and 12th grades in every district of Tamil Nadu. At the event in Chennai, Vijay hinted that he might join politics soon.

(Thalapathy Vijay at an event honoring the toppers of 10th and 12th grades in Tamil Nadu | Image: Twitter)

A source informed Republic Media Network that Vijay’s entry into politics might happen sooner or later. He would be announcing his run following the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. He might contest in Tamil Nadu state assembly elections in 2026. Meanwhile, the first song of Leo will be released on Vijay's birthday on June 22.