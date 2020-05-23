Telangana CM Chandrashekar Rao Allows Film Shootings, Post-production In Phased Manner

In a significant development towards normalising the situation after COVID-19 lockdown, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday, May 22 announced that film shootings and post-production works which were put on hold due to the pandemic would resume in a phased manner.

The CM has directed the concerned officials to prepare guidelines on how to conduct film shootings in the state while keeping in mind the necessary precautions. In a meeting with the prominent film personalities at Pragathi Bhavan on Friday, a discussion on resumption of the film shootings, the revival of post-production work, and reopening of the theatres was held.

An official statement by the CMO mentions that the CM has suggested everyone should follow the lockdown conditions, preventive measures to contain the spread of coronavirus, and conduct shoots while strictly following self-regulations.

"The CM suggested that initially, indoor production works with less number of people should be commenced. In the next phase, in June the film shootings can begin. Lastly, based on the situation then, a decision on the film theatres reopening can be taken," stated the release.

"The government would issue categorical guidelines on the matter and give permission to the shootings. After a few days of shootings, an estimate can be made on the situation, and then a decision on the reopening of the film theatres will be taken," the Chief Minister Rao added.

Baahubali maker meets Telangana Cinematography Minister

Tollywood biggies Chiranjeevi, Akkineni Nagarjuna, SS Rajamouli, and Dil Raju with several other celebrities, had a meeting with Telangana Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Thursday. The meeting was held at Chiranjeevi's house in Hyderabad.

According to reports by a media portal, Baahubali filmmaker SS Rajamouli has requested to be allowed to do a one-day trial shoot of his upcoming film, Roudram Ranam Rudhiram.

The trial shoot would be an attempt to show the authorities that film shootings can take place even with a limited cast and crew members. It has been reported by a media portal that the director appealed to the Chief Minister and ensured him that the shooting for the one-day trial will take place with a very limited crew.

