With Zero COVID Case, Sikkim To Reopen Schools, Educational Institutions From June 15

As the state has not reported any Coronavirus case till now, the Sikkim government has decided to reopen schools and other educational institutes on June 15. Announcing the same, Education Minister Kunga Nima Lepcha said the decision was taken by taking into account the importance of higher classes and board exams. He said that the state government has decided to open both government and private schools for classes 9 to 12.

However, the minister assured that schools and educational institutions have been directed to strictly comply with the Central government's guidelines regarding COVID-19. Adhering to the social distancing norms, the state has also decided to suspend the daily assembly of schools for this academic session. He also said that nursery to class 8 will remain suspended until further order as a precaution amid rising Covid-19 cases all across the country.

In line with the Central government's focus on online education, the state education minister said that it will continue as usual in Sikkim. "Education is of paramount importance and it should not be hampered at any cost and for that purpose his department is trying to reach out to students within and outside the state. Classes will be held in two shifts by duly adhering to social distancing and other guidelines. The annual examinations will be postponed to February 2021 so that the focus is more on studies. Schools will remain open on all Saturdays as well," he said.

Additional Chief Secretary, Education, GP Upadhayaya said that the district administrations will be asked to hand over the schools that have been converted into quarantine centres after duly disinfecting and sanitising them before June 10. Director, Primary Education, Bhim Thatal elaborated that students who live in areas falling in West Bengal near the inter-state borders and are studying in Sikkim will be advised to make an arrangement to stay in Sikkim after completing the quarantine period as prescribed by health department so that they could attend classes when it starts.

No Covid case in Sikkim

Even as the number of Coronavirus cases in India has reached 1,18,447, with states like Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu reporting the maximum cases, the small state - Sikkim at the foothills of Himalayas has managed to keep the virus at bay. The state administration's quick response and planned strategy have played a crucial role. As the country reported the first COVID case in Kerala, the state government has chalked out a plan. It had declared a strict lockdown even before the nationwide lockdown announced by the Modi government on March 24. It had sealed four out of six borders and has declared a ban on any tourists entering the state till September. Sources said that with the migrants returning to the state, the government has opened up quarantine facilities in coordination with private hotels and homestays.