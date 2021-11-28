Telugu Choreographer Shiva Shankar Passes Away Due To COVID Complications

National Award-winning choreographer Shiva Shankar passed away on Sunday after his battle with COVID. The ace choreographer and actor was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad after testing positive for the virus. Earlier this week, actor Sonu Sood informed that he was helping the choreographer after his family was short of funds for treatment.

Choreographer Shiva Shankar passes away

South Indian choreographer Shiva Shankar, was admitted to the intensive care unit in a private hospital in Hyderabad, where he was being treated for COVID. The actor/dancer passed away on Sunday, Sonu Sood who had been helping out Shankar offered his condolences. He wrote, "Heartbroken to hear about the demise of Shiv Shankar masterji. Tried our best to save him but God had different plans. Will always miss you masterji. May almighty give strength to the family to bear this loss. Cinema will always miss u sir."

Heartbroken to hear about the demise of Shiv Shankar masterji. Tried our best to save him but God had different plans. Will always miss you masterji.

May almighty give strength to the family to bear this loss.

Shiva Shankar had worked in over 800 feature films, the choreographer has won the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Choreographer for Poove Unakkaga (1996), Vishwa Thulasi (2003), Varalaru (2006) and Uliyin Osai (2008). Sivasankar won the National Film Award for Best Choreography for his work in S. S. Rajamouli's historical drama Magadheera.

The choreographer has also appeared in acting roles, notably starring as Ajith Kumar's dance instructor in K.S. Ravikumar's Varalaru (2006). The choreographer was asked to design the dance sequences but also the action sequences and the overall body language of Ajith, to depict him in a feminine way. He later portrayed the role of a Christian missionary in Bala's period drama Paradesi.

(Image: Instagram/@razi_gan3)