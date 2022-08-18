Telugu Cinema Shooting To Resume Next Week After Being Halted For 15 Days: Report

On August 1, the Producers’ Guild of Tollywood decided to bring all film shootings on hold. During this time, they discussed the losses Tollywood was suffering and came to possible solutions. The deliberations were mostly about the regulations on ticket prices, declining box office numbers, and increase in production cost among other things. Makers of Pushpa 2 have extended their support to the union, thereby causing a delay in shooting.

Telugu Cinema shooting to resume next week: Reports

The shooting in the Telugu cinema was halted ever since August 1, but now after over 15 days, there are reports that the filming is all set to resume next week. According to Pinkvilla, it is said that the Film Chamber and Active Producers Guild have resolved that no actor would longer be entitled to day-by-day compensation as was formerly the case.

The 8-week window for any project's OTT distribution is also thought to have been agreed upon, meaning that no movie will be distributed on the OTT platform before 8 weeks have passed after its theatrical premiere.

The press note read shared by film critic Taran Aadarsh read,

"Post-Pandemic with the changing revenue situations and increasing costs, it has become important for producers to discuss all the issues we are facing as a community of filmmakers. It is our responsibility to better our ecosystem and ensure that we are releasing our films in a healthy environment. In this regard, all produce members of the Guild have voluntarily decided to withhold shootings from August 1st 2022 to sit in discussions until we find workable resolutions."

