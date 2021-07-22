Thala Ajith Stuns His Fan Riding On His Superbike, See The Viral Photos Here

Thala Ajith has been the talk of the town lately as his fans are waiting for the release of his upcoming movie Valimai. However, the South Indian actor is trending on the microblogging site Twitter for another reason. Fans who are anticipating Valimai’s release, recently saw their favourite star Thala’s pictures driving his superbike. Fans were ecstatic to share these pictures, as #ThalaAjith started to trend on Thursday.

Watch the viral photos here-

Stylish #Thala #Ajith riding BMW R 1250 GS.



Only actor who can handle such powerful bikes with ease - #Valimai💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/YwR4JKjxze — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) July 22, 2021

Social media is crushing over the actor’s photos riding his Superbike. Thala, who is a superbike aficionado owns a BMW R 1250 GS and leaves no reason to ride on his beast. The actor, reportedly took a road trip to North India on his bike with his friends earlier this year and the viral pictures are from the same trip. According to a report by Pinkvilla, Thala Ajith went to Sikkim riding on his superbike in January 2021 and rode around 4,000 km in a span of a few days.

Thala Ajith returns to screen with Valimai

The Nerkonda Paarvai actor is ready to return to the big screen after a long hiatus with the upcoming action film Valimai. On July 11, movie producer Boney Kapoor unveiled the first look posters of the film. Boney Kapoor took to his social media to release the first-look posters of the actors. Ajith's fans have been waiting for the 'Valimai Update' for nearly two years now. The motion poster of Valimai crossed 10 million views on YouTube.

Overwhelmed by the response. I would like to thank entire cast, crew n associates for their sincerity in making #Valimai special. Also a big thank you to all of you for making today #ValimaiDay. #Ajithkumar #HVinoth @Suresh Chandra #NiravShah @thisisysr #PowerisStateofMind. pic.twitter.com/Jpr0sBucRe — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) July 11, 2021

Boney Kapoor, while sharing the Nerkonda Paarvai star's poster in his post wrote, "Overwhelmed by the response. I would like to thank the entire cast, crew n associates for their sincerity in making #Valimai special. Also a big thank you to all of you for making today #ValimaiDay. #Ajithkumar #HVinoth @SureshChandra #NiravShah @thisisysr #PowerisStateofMind (sic)."

The reports also suggest that the movie will go on floors soon. Besides,they also suggest that the shoot for the actor's new movie, the untitled Thala 61 will begin soon.

About the film

The film is currently in the post-production phase. H. Vinoth wrote and directed the film, which was produced by Bayview Projects. Thala Ajith will essay the role of a CBCID in the film Valimai. The film also stars Huma Qureshi, Pearle Maaney, and Kartikeya Gummakonda in the lead roles. Actors such as Shivaji Guruvayoor, Achyuth Kumar, Yogi Babu, VJ Bani, Pavel Navageethan, and Sumithra will be a part of its supporting cast members. Yuvan Shankar Raja will score the film's music.

Image: PTI

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.