Thala Ajith's Quiz For Die Hard Fans: Can Guess The Films Based On These Stills?

Thala Ajith began his career with his appearance in the Tamil film, En Veedu En Kanavar in 1990, and ever since then, there has been no looking back for him. He has been a part of a slew of movies in his illustrative career. He rose to fame after his role in the film Kadhal Kottai garnered love from fans. On Thala Ajith's birthday, take this quick quiz and check out if you are a die-hard fan of the actor. Give a quick guess about his movies by looking at the stills.

Thala Ajith's quiz

(Note: Some hints about his films or maybe a short trivia have been given to guess Thala Ajith's movies better.)

1. In this film, Ajith essays the dual role of Deva and Shiva, twin brothers. He romances Jyothika, who plays the role of Meena.

Vaali

Kadhal Kottai

Amarkalam

En Veedu En Kanavar



2. He plays the role of Shivashankar (Ajith). a millionaire father of two sons. However, in a turn of events, he becomes dependent on a wheelchair after an accident. Divya (Asin) plays his love interest.

Vaali

Kanaa

Darbar

Varalaru



3. In this Vishnuvardhan directorial, Ajith stars opposite Nayanthara. "I am his first fan as well as his first enemy," he says in the movie.

Kanaa

Billa

Kireedam

Kadhal Mannan



4. Features a power-packed cast of Ajith Kumar, Trisha, Arjun, Andrea Jeremiah, Lakshmi Rai, Premji, Anjali, Vaibhav. “Unakku ide maadiri 500 pondaati kedappa daa,” this dialogue from the movie went immensely viral. (Marked to be his 50th project)

Kadhal Mannan

Mankatha

Game Over

Ratsasan



5. Is the remake of his 2007 hit film, which is an official remake of Superstar Rajinikanth's 1980 film.

Sarkar

Petta

Billa II

Amarkalam



6. Helmed by Siva, the movie released during Pongal festival of January 2019. Ajith as Thookudurai won many hearts with his overprotective persona.

Aadai

Billa

Aegean

Viswasam



7. ‘‘Knockin down doors, I'm comin out RAW’’ roars Thala Ajith all the way in this movie. The song titled Survivaâ€‹ by Anirudh has hit a staggering 26M views.

Billa

Main Hoon Na

Asuraguru

Vivegam



8. Once again with Nayanthara, Thala Ajith's movie dialogues in this outing were well-received by fans. A valiant warrior sets on a full-fledged mission to dig out details about a government scandal.

Aadai

Arrambam

Aval Varuvala

Viswasam



9. Alongside Meena and Kiran Rathod, Ajith won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor – Tamil. He also won the Best Actor at Dinakaran Cinema Awards.

Villain Majesty

The Tiger

Ghajini

Villain



10. This 2015 movie is directed by Gautham Menon and the music is given by Harris Jayaraj. It's a story of police officer Sathyadev, who scuffles to strike a balance between his family and love life.

Varalaru

Veeram

Mankatha

Yennai Arindhaal

