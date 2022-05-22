Thalapathy 66: Vijay To Reportedly Join Hands With Choreographer Prabhudheva After 13 Yrs

Actor Vijay is currently shooting for his film tentatively titled Thalapathy 66, in which he will be seen sharing the screen with the much-loved Rashmika Mandanna. Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Prakash Raj and others will also be seen taking on pivotal roles alongside the leading duo. According to a recent report by OTTPlay, Prabhudheva has choreographed a dance number for the film, however, the news is yet to be confirmed.

Vijay to join hands with Prabhudheva for Thalapathy 66?

According to the publication, the actor will reportedly collaborate with the popular choreographer for the opening number of his next film, Thalapathy 66. If the news is confirmed, this will mark the first time the duo will come together for a project after 13 years. They had earlier collaborated for the hit film Pokkiri and Villu as well. Fans are now excited about the possibility of the duo joining hands yet again, and wonder if Prabhudheva will make a cameo appearance in the film too.

The team for the film was earlier shooting for it in Hyderabad, where Vijay met the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Industry tracker Ramesh Bala had shared glimpses from the duo's meet, in which the Telangana CM was seen greeting the Beast actor with a gift and a shawl. The movie's director Vamshi Paidipally was also present and met the Telangana Chief Minister as well. The upcoming film will be bankrolled by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Rashmika Mandanna was recently roped in for the Vamshi Paidipally directorial, and she was over the moon as she shared pictures from the Muhurat ceremony. The Pushpa actor was seen in a beautiful ethnic outfit with hints of gold and yellow as she posed alongside her co-star Vijay. She mentioned it was an 'absolute delight' to be working with him after watching him on screen for years. She wrote, "Ok now this feels like something else. Been watching sir for years and years and now to do everything that I’ve been wanting to do.. act with him, dance with him, take his nazar, talk to him.. everything .. yaaaaay finally! An absolute delight."

Image: Image: Instagram/@gokul_creationzz, @prabhudevaofficial