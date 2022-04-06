'Thalapathy 66': Vijay Begins Shooting With Rashmika Mandanna; See Muhurat Ceremony Pics

With just a week left for the release of one of the much-awaited Tamil actioner Beast, actor Thalapathy Vijay has already commenced filming for his next project Thalapathy 66. Ever since the project was announced a few months back, there have been many speculations as to who would be pairing alongside Vijay. And now, the makers finally announced Pushpa fame Rashmika Mandanna opposite the actor with the muhurat pictures being held earlier today.

The announcement comes after Rashmika’s birthday which fell on April 5. Notably, Mandanna will be sharing the screen with Thalapathy Vijay for the first time. According to reports, the shooting of this untitled film will commence in the coming weeks. Following the success of Pushpa, Rashmika has been garnering love and adulation from all across with people showering their love on her character.

Thalapathy 66 is helmed by Vamshi Paidipally and has music headlined by Thaman. The Pooja ceremony of the film took place on April 6 with the entire team in attendance. The pictures from the ceremony have gone viral that show the lead pair posing with the team while the rest showed funny banter between them during the ceremony. In the other pictures, the team can be seen holding the clapper board while announcing the start of a new journey.

An excited Rashmika took to Instagram and shared the pictures from the ceremony while expressing her gratitude to be a part of the film and essaying a character alongside Thalapathy Vijay. In the note, she even wrote how she admired ‘Vijay sir's work throughout her life. “Ok now, this feels like something else… Been watching sir for years and years and now to do everything that I’ve been wanting to do.. act with him, dance with him, take his nazar, talk to him.. everything .. yaaaaay finally! An absolute delight…” she wrote along with the pictures.

Meanwhile, back in September 2021, Thalapathy Vijay announced his upcoming film with Vamshi Paidipally. The film will be jointly bankrolled by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations. Tentatively titled Thalapathy 66, the film marks Vijay’s 66th film. The movie is helmed by Telugu director Vamsi Paidipally. It is bankrolled by Dil Raju and Shirish under the banner of Sri Venkateshwara Creations.

