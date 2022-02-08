Thalapathy Vijay & Director Atlee To Reunite For Another Action Entertainer? Read Details

Thalapathy Vijay has a lot of interesting projects in the pipeline, including the upcoming black comedy movie Beast alongside Pooja Hegde, which is gearing for an April 2022 release. The South superstar has had a great box office run in the recent past and is reportedly set to star in another 'action-packed entertainer' to break new records. According to Pinkvilla reports, a source quipped that the actor will be reuniting with director Atlee for a feature film that is set to roll sometime in 2023.

The forthcoming project would also mark the actor-director duo's fourth outing together blockbuster hits like Their, Mersal and Bigil. Meanwhile, his recent release Beast is being billed as an 'edge of the seat' thriller starring the actor in a never seen before avatar.

Thalapathy Vijay to reunite with director Atlee for an 'action-packed entertainer'

Spilling details on the project, the source quipped that the director had already 'locked the basic premise of this film' in the pandemic, and is gearing up to take it on floors once he concluded working on another recent venture. It also revealed that the project will be bankrolled under the production banner AGS Entertainment, which has collaborated with the duo on the 2019 sports action film Bigil.

The director will commence the film's prep work with Vijay by the mid of next year. Vijay would also have finished his next project with Vamsi by the time he starts working on Atlee's venture. He will also work on another film, Thalapathy 67, before shifting to the project, which would be his 68th film.

More on Thalapathy Vijay's work front

Thalapathy Vijay will be next seen in the upcoming Indian Tamil-language black comedy action-thriller Beast. Apart from Vijay, the actioner also stars Pooja Hegde, Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, Redin Kingsley, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das, Redin Kingsley and Bjorn Surrao playing pivotal roles. The film has been written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar while Sun Pictures is bankrolling it.

Vijay will also appear in a bilingual project tentatively titled Thalapathy 66, which is set to mark his entry into Telugu cinema. Touted to be a family-oriented tale, Dil Raju will be bankrolling it.

