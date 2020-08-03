Thalapathy Vijay Celebrates Friendship Day With Pals Through Video Call; See Pics Here

On the occasion of Friendship Day, Thalapathy Vijay talked to his friends. The screenshot of the video call has been making rounds on the internet. In the pictures, Thalapthy Vijay is seen laughing with his friends on a group video call. Later in the day, Vijay’s close friend Sanjeev, posted another screenshot clicked during his video call with the actor. He tagged the actor and wrote, “Maams”. Take a look at these pictures of Thalapathy Vijay and his friends.

Also Read| Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason returns to Chennai after being stranded in Canada for months?

#ThalapathyVijay spends a valuable fun session with his real life friends through a video call meet.@actorvijay @SanjeeveVenkat pic.twitter.com/HNfJ0Jrq0I — Vishnu Thej (@thisisputta) August 2, 2020

Also Read| Akshara Gowda opens up about Thalapathy Vijay's 'Thuppakki': I regret playing that role

Earlier, actor Malavika Mohanan posted a picture with actor Vijay, composer Anirudh Ravichander and Master co-producer Jagadish with whom she was on a group video call. The actor mentioned a popular phrase from one of the songs in the film and wrote that the Master team is practising social-distancing. “Problems will come and go..konjam chill panu maapi! How we hang out when we can’t really hang out. Team Master’ is social-distancing. Are you? (sic).” she wrote.

Problems will come and go..konjam chill panu maapi! ☺️ How we hang out when we can’t really hang out 😋

Team ‘Master’ is social-distancing. Are you? @actorvijay @anirudhofficial @Jagadishbliss pic.twitter.com/OiUelLDUi1 — malavika mohanan (@MalavikaM_) March 26, 2020

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master releasing soon

Master, starring Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Andreah Jeremiah in the lead, narrates the tale of a college professor and his fight against the ills of the society. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer is reported to be a college drama, where Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay will be pitted against each other.

The upcoming film was slated to hit the screens on April 9, 2020; however, it has been pushed due to the coronavirus crisis. According to reports, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer would now release on Diwali 2020.

Survival first! Celebration next!#master will rise on the right time!

stay home stay safe! pic.twitter.com/g9CeHfHQcT — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) April 9, 2020

Master is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer is bankrolled by Xavier Britto under the banner XB Film Creators. Meanwhile, the music of the upcomer is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Whereas, cinematography and editing are handled by Sathyan Sooryan and Philomin Raj, respectively. As per reports, AR Murugadoss is currently planning the second installment of the much-acclaimed movie, Thupakki.

Also Read| Thalapathy Vijay's 'Master' to release in theatres this Diwali? Producer clarifies

If the reports are to be believed, Vijay will play the role of Jagadeesh, an Indian Army intelligence officer determined to demolish terrorism, just like the prequel film. It is also said that Kajal Aggarwal will also be seen sharing screen space with the actor in the film. However, there have been no official statements by the makers or the actors on the same.

Also Read| Vijay Thalapathy’s Chennai home gets a bomb hoax, police manages to track down caller

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.