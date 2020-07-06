Vijay Thalapathy’s Chennai Home Gets A Bomb Hoax, Police Manages To Track Down Caller

As per reports, an anonymous caller issued a bomb threat to South films actor Vijay Thalapathy by reaching out to the police control room on a Saturday midnight. According to media reports, the police officials then went on to conduct a thorough search at the actor's residence which resulted in the bomb threat being declared fake. The caller was reportedly identified to be a man from Marrakannam in Villupuram district who is also undergoing some psychological and social disabilities.

Vijay Thalapathy's bomb threat caller was left with a warning

The Marrakannam Inspector revealed to a daily that the caller has also staged such a hoax earlier by calling former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, Puducherry Governor Kiran Bedi, and Pudducherry Chief Minister Narayanaswamy. Reportedly, the man was left with a warning from the police officials. According to media reports, an unidentified caller also issued a similar bomb threat to megastar Rajinikanth. The call was later identified as a hoax. Reportedly, many bomb threats were issued to Rajinikanth which later turned out to be a hoax.

Vijay Thalapathy will soon be seen in Master

On the work front, Vijay is waiting for the release of his latest Tamil flick Master. The movie is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The Bigil actor will reportedly be playing the role of a college professor in the movie.

The movie will also see Vijay Sethupathi essaying the role of an antagonist. Actor Malavika Mohanan who made her debut in the Tamil film industry alongside Rajinikanth in the movie Petta will be seen sharing the screen space with Vijay in the movie. Master will also star Andrea Jeremiah in a pivotal role.

Vijay was last seen in the movie Bigil which was helmed by director Atlee. The film saw the Mersal actor essaying dual roles. He was seen playing both the roles of a father and son in the film which had his performance favorably received by the fans.

The movie also starred Nayanthara and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles. The film reportedly proved to be a blockbuster at the box office and minted around Rs 290 crores. It was also touted to be the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year 2019. Vijay is also in talks with filmmakers like AR Murugadoss or Sudha Kongara for his next Tamil project.

